Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 11th - 17th August 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 11th - 17th August 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 11th - 17th August 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"This year, the planets are all aligning just for you, helping to increase your independence, confidence and self-esteem. So, focus on activities that help you in all of these areas." Sally Trotman

"Tuesday puts the Moon in Aries and you on the front foot. Any loss of faith where you feel you’re being held back can be remedied. Confidence will be rewarded." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"A lone wolf occasionally, you need space to process your feelings. Walk in nature, soak in the bath, and contemplate how you'd like to proceed for the rest of 2025." Sally Trotman

"What may have been mired in confusion is beginning to make sense. A delay or detour has served a purpose, even if you can’t yet see what. Onward and upward." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With Uranus currently in your sign, you can expect flashes of inspiration and sudden insights. Act on these accordingly, as this is a once-in-a-lifetime transit for you." Sally Trotman

"Good news has been hard to come by, but there are signs of improvement, especially around finance. Affairs of the heart are also looking good. Put on your smiley face." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Venus in Cancer helps you to attract beautiful things. This might be a new car, item of clothing or friend. Whatever comes into your life now, be open to receiving." Sally Trotman

"Overcome your innate caution and take a risk. Obviously not with life and limb, but if you want something, or perhaps someone, badly enough, make your move. Seize that moment." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"With Mercury now direct in Leo, you are much more able to express your ideas clearly. Find different ways of viewing a challenge, so you can move forward with faith." Sally Trotman

"August may not have started off too well, but it’s improving. Signs of success should be noted and acted upon. Don’t allow hurt or pride to get in your way." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"The upcoming New Moon in Virgo helps you to gain clarity about an important issue. This is the first of two consecutive New Moons in your sign, bringing many opportunities." Sally Trotman

"Making a choice is made harder by overthinking it. Ask yourself, what does your heart want, what do you believe is best? That sorted, now you can make a decision." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"With Mars now in your sign, you feel motivated to start a work-related project. If you can team up with a colleague or friend, it will be even more successful." Sally Trotman

"Is it luck, timing or your efforts finally meeting success? Whatever the reason, this could be one of the most abundant periods of 2025, especially for your career and reputation." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You’re feeling fired up about something. Make the most of this upbeat vibe by sharing your excitement with others. You’ll get the support you need for an important new venture." Sally Trotman

"Seeing more of your world is in the stars. Maybe you’re off on your travels or making future plans. Be bold. This boat of opportunity is your ticket to happiness." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Known as the adventurer of the zodiac, it’s time to live up to your reputation. Book a trip, near or far, to explore places and return home refreshed and inspired." Sally Trotman

"Sometimes you have to take a punt and, provided you’re not risking everything, then a leap of faith is recommended. Obey your intuition and make an investment in the future." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Hard working and loyal to the core, you do much to help others. Think about how you can spend more time on any hobbies that inspire you to be creative." Sally Trotman

"If someone makes you an offer, take it. With Venus and Jupiter in your corner, something good will come out of your actions. For many Cappies, it's all about love." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Your sense of humour is quite unique and not everyone understands your point of view. So, make sure you surround yourself with like-minded souls for more context and connection." Sally Trotman

"Once the dust has settled, you’re going to see the advantages to recent developments. Be open to discussion and prepared to look in new directions. Old roads have run out." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Peace of mind is important to you. If someone has disturbed this lately, remember it is better to be peaceful than right. Let go of conflict and find a resolution." Sally Trotman

"Release your inner child. That doesn’t mean throwing your toys out of the pram, but doing what makes your heart feel good. Sometimes the child knows more than the parent." Penny Thornton