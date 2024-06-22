The 32 most memorable TV hairstyles, ever

It's no secret that the hairstyles we see on TV reflect—and influence—hair trends outside of the small screen.

Sometimes, they have sent everyone running to their closest salon to ask for a stylish new 'do (the 'Rachel' cut - we're looking at you), while others got us talking - think Carol Brady's pixie-cut-turned-70s-flick hair from The Brady Bunch.

These hairstyles were also important in shaping these much-loved characters, reflecting their style and on-screen personality. Would Carrie Bradshaw's fun-loving columnist character feel the same to viewers if she didn't have her iconic mane of hair?

So, to take a trip down memory lane, we have rounded up 32 of the most iconic TV hairstyles ever - with some remaining on trend in 2024.

The most iconic TV hairstyles, ever

Gloria Delgado from Modern Family

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gloria’s bright and bubbly character on Modern Family isn’t too far removed from Sofia Vergara’s real personality, making her a perfect fit for this award-winning family comedy show. Gloria’s hair is also a big part of her character - long, sultry and always perfectly styled in loose beachy waves with a 70s-style curtain fringe. This easy and effortlessly stylish long hairdo is one of the many longer hairstyles that are ageless and can flatter any face shape .

'The Rachel' from Friends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What list of iconic TV hairstyles would be complete without the truly iconic ‘Rachel’ hair from the cult TV show Friends? Played by Jennifer Anniston, Rachel Green’s layered and voluminous haircut became a '90s sensation and was lightly highlighted and choppy in its style, giving off a cool-girl '90s energy that has timeless appeal. It can be achieved with plenty of flicky layers that frame the face and add shape and volume.

Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scrunchies were a timeless part of '80s hair trends, whether worn in hair or piled high on people’s wrists as fun bracelets. In the TV show Saved by The Bell, Lark Voorhies's character Lisa Turtle often used scrunchies for her iconic half-up-half-down big hairstyle which was full of drama and bounce. Lisa even had a super cute curly fringe, giving the character a youthful feel that perfectly suited the fun nature of the show.

Agent Scully from The X Files

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson’s Agent Dana Scully was a strong female lead character whose hair did all the talking. A super-sleek, professional bob reflected her no-nonsense character and worked well with the character’s warm ginger hair. Characterised by a middle parting and two face-framing layers elegantly styled to skim the face, Agent Scully’s long bob was voluminous yet not too big. While later seasons of The X Files saw the character’s hair become longer, we think the classic lob cut with sweeping layers is one of the best TV hairstyles ever.

Hilary Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The cult TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was full of style moments we all remember. Particularly, Hilary Banks's luscious curled bob that exuded personality and charm. With its middle parting and a few layers to create a fringe, Hilary’s bubbly character and excellent taste in style made every outfit she wore inspirational.

Wonder Woman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lynda Carter played Wonder Woman in the '70s and gained the adoration of young women and girls across the world for her strong personality and special powers. Her hair was pretty iconic too, a long-styled mane of hair set in large curls that sat perfectly on her shoulders, all pushed back by her iconic gold and red headband. It is one of the many 70s hairstyles that's still popular to this day, showing its timeless appeal.

Chrissy Snow from Three's Company

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This hairstyle, worn by the character Chrissy Snow in Three’s Company) takes elements of '80s hair (high ponytails) but gives it a unique twist with an otherwise sleek, flat style. A long fringe sits around the front of the face but utilises layers and fun pigtails on the top of the head to ensure Chrissy’s fun-loving ‘bimbo’ personality is demonstrated through her style.

Miranda Hobbes from Sex and The City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Nixon’s character in the much-loved TV show Sex and The City was the witty and fiercely loyal Miranda Hobbes. Miranda’s character, as a lawyer, was often seen in more androgynous and structured silhouettes that we love, but her hair was also a main feature of her no-nonsense character. Mostly worn cropped in a bold red pixie cut , Miranda’s voluminous and perfectly coiffed hair was a clear departure from the longer, more feminine hairstyles of the other characters.

Tootie from The Facts of Life

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We follow the characters in The Facts of Life as they navigate high school and then blossom into young adults, which means their hair no doubt plays an important role in their character’s journey. The character Tootie, played by Kim Fields, had a rather bold bowl haircut style, often accessorised with bows or a fringe split down the middle to give shape. This look may be one of the lesser fashionable hairdos of days gone by, but the hairstyle remains completely iconic and fitting with the upbeat, gossipy Tootie’s character.

Elaine Benes from Seinfeld

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s character on Seinfeld had wild bouncy hair to match her eccentric personality. Full curls that were not too styled yet always immaculately shapely gave us this enviable long curly hairstyle that we still love to this day.

Buffy Summers from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Michelle Geller’s Buffy Summer character was iconic for many in the '90s, combining an amazing wardrobe with magical powers and (of course) a swoon-worthy rotation of hairdos. Her sleek blonde hair evolved almost every season into a different stylish look. Our favourite has got to be her long, tapered bob that was equal parts fun and grown-up.

Alexis Carrington from Dynasty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joan Collins's iconic role in the 80s TV show Dynasty as Alexis Carrington was full of memorable storylines and outfits. Alexis’s hair was also iconic, a voluminous and impeccably styled mass of hair that ranged from huge '80s curls piled high to shapely long bobs. The style was a clear reflection of her wealthy, powerful persona and fitted in well with the grandeur and drama of the show that millions tuned into every week without fail.

Casey Jean Parker from Baywatch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson was a '90s icon - from her iconic smudged eyeliner look to her tousled waves that stayed put even when saving lives in Baywatch (naturally!). The 'Pammy' hairdo was all about the volume, from a bouncy round fringe to long, choppy layers that were styled in alternate directions to give amazing shape and plenty of bounce for those typical running-on-the-beach moments, as you do…

Carol Brady from The Brady Bunch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This memorable hairdo showcases one of the more interesting hair trends of the 1960s. Florence Henderson’s Carol Brady rocked this look, however, with its extreme pixie crop top part that graduated into a short, flicked-out bob. While this look may not be one many of us jump to ask for in the salon chair, it is nonetheless iconic and unique.

Jessica Day from New Girl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zooey Deschanel’s Jessica Day character in New Girl was eccentric, quirky and completely loveable, which is why her hairstyle worked so well with her personality and outfits as a fun school teacher. Quirky and rounded bangs framed Zooey Deschanel’s face and added a bit of fun to her simple yet impactful long brown hair with plenty of layers and curls. Paired with her iconic fringe were her equally iconic glasses that made her character so memorable.

Angela Chase from My So-Called Life

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A show that only ran for one season, but was hailed for its honest depiction of the trials and tribulations of teenage life, Angela Chase’s short yet perfectly sleek bob in a striking red hue perfectly matched her rebellious spirit. This look is relatively simple to achieve and mainly requires a simple bob cut with little to no layers styled straight with a curl at the end.

Jeannie from I Dream of Jeannie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I Dream of Jeannie was a '60s TV show full of iconic outfits and even more iconic hair. Barbara Eden’s mischievous Jeannie was often spotted in her famous pink and red genie outfit and headwrap that sat perfectly on top of her braided hair that was piled high and completed with a perfect fringe. While this hairdo may not be the most practical for everyday inspo, we knew we had to include it as it truly is an iconic TV hairstyle that captures a character’s fun, whimsical personality.

Carmela Soprano from The Sopranos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late '90s to early 2000s saw The Sopranos become one of the biggest TV shows ever and created an enduring fanbase. One character, Carmela Soprano, had an iconic TV hairstyle that was big, voluminous and a clear symbol of her status as a mobster housewife. A fringe styled to perfection with a roller or a round brush was the main focus, while the rest of the hair was styled in a range of different ways - from a chic up-do that was piled high to sleek flicked-out ends. These styles reflected the sophistication and power that her character had.

Fran Fine from the Nanny

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This rather large hairdo was worn by Fran Drescher as Fran Fine in the TV show The Nanny, a sitcom about a woman who becomes a Nanny to a rich British family’s children. Fran’s hair was tightly curled, no doubt backcombed and piled high in a half-up-half-down style that was fun and super voluminous. This iconic hairstyle was teamed with equally iconic clothes, from patterned dresses to off-the-shoulder tops.

Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and The City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrie Bradshaw became an iconic TV character because of her relatable personality and eye-popping wardrobe, full of high fashion pieces - from Manolo Blahnik heels to Prada dresses. Her hair was also an important part of this icon status, with huge free-flowing curls that were often not too styled and had a sort of lived-in, untamed look that many of us spend hours trying to achieve. This iconic, free-spirited NYC bar-ready ‘do can be achieved with the right product and a few basic hair tools.

Kelly Kapowski from Saved by the Bell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a tousled blow-out and swooping side fringe, Kelly Kapowski from Saved by the Bell hair gave young women everywhere serious hair envy. Super long, soft and feminine, Kelly’s hair became a major part of her character, who was the love interest of not one but two of the main characters in the show. The character was also seen sporting the odd scrunchie ponytail or with a backcombed look.

Julia Baker from Julia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The show Julia was ground-breaking for many reasons, as it was one of the first TV shows to have a mainly African-American cast and to show an African-American woman in a non-stereotypical role. Its lead actress, Dihann Carroll, looked amazing in this iconic '60s beehive 'do. No doubt backcombed and hairsprayed for hours on end, Julia’s character looked stylish yet practical. Graphic liner and separated, fluttery lashes complete this gorgeous look.

Topanga Lawrence from Boy Meets World

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Topanga Lawrence’s character in Boy Meets World was your typical girl-next-door and had hair to match her sweet personality. So long it hit her waist, Topanga’s hair was lightly highlighted and effortlessly voluminous from her fringe to lightly waved ends. While the character's hair may have slightly changed as she aged, the main focus of a shiny and airy hairdo remained, making it one of the most envied TV hairdos of the '90s.

Phoebe Buffay from Friends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many people were trying to achieve Rachel Green’s iconic ‘do, we think Phoebe Buffay’s long and wavy bohemian hair was just as iconic as it was so well matched to her fun, down-to-earth character. Often styled with quirky accessories and in different styles (half-up-half-down, two face-framing pieces styled to the front), Phoebe’s loosely waved hair was always shiny and had amazing movement, and is a style that can be worn on short, medium and long hair.

Lucy Ricardo from I Love Lucy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucille Ball’s iconic bright red hair became even more iconic on the hit 50s TV show I Love Lucy. A show about Ball’s character Lucy Ricardo getting into all sorts of comedic scrapes on her quest to get into showbiz, this light-hearted and comedic role was matched with a bold and fun hairstyle; plenty of tightly curled pieces of hair sitting at the front of Lucy’s head with the rest of her hair either cascading around her face or neatly tied up behind her.

Daisy Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A more lived-in version of Farah Fawcett’s perfect curls, this hairstyle from TV show The Dukes of Hazard is equally as flattering and iconic. Worn by Catherine Bach as Daisy Duke (yes, the character they named the shorts after!), this hairstyle featured more voluminous and naturally layered waves that looked slightly ruffled and so effortless. This style is a fun choice for anyone looking to bring some vintage style to their next cut.

Peggy Bundy from Married...With Children

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peggy Bundy’s bright red, voluminous hair was often styled in a high bouffant or big curls on the TV show Married…With Children and gained a cult following alongside her pattern-full wardrobe and eccentric chunky jewellery that was oh-so 80s. This ‘do was no doubt achieved with plenty of back-combing, hairspray and rollers that ensured it stayed full and full of shape.

Xena from Xena: Warrior Princess

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Xena: Warrior Princess was a show all about female empowerment and strength, and the main character, Xena, was the embodiment of that from her outfits to her powerful hairdo. Her thick, dark hair was styled with bangs and often a feminine braid across the top of her head, adding a touch of style to her battle-ready locks, while the rest of her hair was slightly waved but still effortlessly perfect.

Mary Richards from The Mary Tyler Moore Show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary Tyler Moore’s classic '70s flip hairstyle with ends curled outward embodied the modern working woman of the new decade and gave everyone serious hair envy. Perfectly flicked-up ends and a rounded shape made this look one of the great TV hairstyles of the 20th century.

Jill Munroe from Charlie's Angels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlie’s Angels filled everyone with hair envy. Jill Munroe’s hairstyle, played by '60s bombshell Farah Fawcett, became an instant classic and even ended up becoming named after her! Farah Fawcett’s 'do involves long, voluminous, and perfectly feathered hair that shines and frames the face in a super flattering way. It is truly the hairstyle of the '70s and is still seen now on celebrities and royals alike , including the Princess of Wales.

Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones

(Image credit: Alamy)

Game of Thrones became an iconic TV show almost instantly. With its amazing cast, intricate costumes and often shocking plot lines, the fantasy show has an army of loyal fans dedicated to its characters. Daenerys Targaryen is one of these characters, who became synonymous with long, platinum blonde hair that was often styled in intricate braids and was always perfectly waved. Styled out of her face, these braids symbolise the character’s power and strength.

Joan Harris from Mad Men

(Image credit: Alamy)

Christina Hendricks character of Joan Harris in Mad Men had a seriously iconic hairdo that perfectly embodies the big, beehive-esque style of women’s hair in the '60s. Her sleek updo, coiffed side fringe and signature red hair all symbolised her character’s elegance and confidence, which was also shown through her colourful, tailored office outfits.