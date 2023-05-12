Princess Catherine's secret to youthful skin dubbed 'botox in a bottle' is so good that she got Michelle Obama hooked on it too

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, where the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is being held this evening on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms took place yesterday at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
(Image credit: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Princess Catherine's secret to youthful skin dubbed 'botox in a bottle' is allegedly a favorite of the royal and, according to an insider, so good that she got Michelle Obama hooked on it too!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama in the Drawing Room of Apartment 1A Kensington Palace as they attend a dinner on April 22, 2016 in London, England. The President and his wife are currently on a brief visit to the UK where they attended lunch with HM Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and later will have dinner with Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace. Mr Obama visited 10 Downing Street this afternoon and held a joint press conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron where he stated his case for the UK to remain inside the European Union.

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Whether it's Kate Middleton's hair, Kate Middleton's favorite perfume, or Kate Middleton's dresses - any hints as to how this fabulous royal stays fabulous is always of interest to us.

It goes without saying that any hints as to the Princess' skincare routine is something we want to know about and per Marie Claire (opens in new tab), this particular tidbit about Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel reportedly came from Michelle Obama's makeup artist Carl Ray.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at The Fox Theatre on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Image credit: Derek White/Getty Images)
The former First Lady's makeup artist Carl reportedly revealed, "Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton," and he also added that the effect is 'unbelievable.'

Back in 2015, the Telegraph (opens in new tab) reported that reality star and savvy business woman Kim Kardashian had acquired the rights to the product.

It's made with spilanthol, imperata cylindrical, and the hydration boosting hyaluronic acid - which is on its own, often touted as a non-invasive alternative to Botox. Biotulin is free from sulfates, parabens, silicones, fragrances, and GMOs - which may be an added interest to anyone who favors skin boosters minus those ingredients.

Spilanthol, the main skincare ingredient in the product, is a local anaesthetic that's made from the, "extract of the plant Acmella Oleracea (paracress), which reduces muscle contraction and thus relaxes the facial features." Biotulin (opens in new tab) claim that this ingredient helps to reduce small wrinkles - in particular those around the eye area. They also claim that it helps your skin become visibly smoother. 

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.

(Image credit: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP / Getty Images)

A study of 16 healthy adults published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science (opens in new tab), found thatspilanthol, AKA extracts of acmella oleracea, "formulated in an 'all-natural' emulsion serum can reduce the appearance of wrinkles within two weeks, says a new study that also supports the safety and stability of the serum."

To use Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, you simply apply it to your face and neck at the beginning of your skincare routine and hopefully - reap the benefits of this product.

Kate Middleton's makeup and skincare products may not have been publicly confirmed by the royal but we must admit that this product, with all its claims, has certainly grabbed our attention.

