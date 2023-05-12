Princess Catherine's secret to youthful skin dubbed 'botox in a bottle' is so good that she got Michelle Obama hooked on it too

Princess Catherine's secret to youthful skin dubbed 'botox in a bottle' is allegedly a favorite of the royal and, according to an insider, so good that she got Michelle Obama hooked on it too!

Princess Catherine's secret to youthful skin has been revealed and it's reportedly got a long list of dewy skinned celebrity fans.

The product combines plant power, super intelligent science, and skin-quenching ingredients to help make your skin look more plump and fresh.

In other royal news, Princess Anne teaches us all a lesson in sartorial elegance with crisp striped shirt and upturned collar.

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Whether it's Kate Middleton's hair, Kate Middleton's favorite perfume, or Kate Middleton's dresses - any hints as to how this fabulous royal stays fabulous is always of interest to us.

It goes without saying that any hints as to the Princess' skincare routine is something we want to know about and per Marie Claire (opens in new tab), this particular tidbit about Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel reportedly came from Michelle Obama's makeup artist Carl Ray.

(Image credit: Derek White/Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel $58.49/£42 (opens in new tab) | Amazon This little bottle of magic comes with lofty claims, and is marketed as a "botox alternative in a bottle." The product is a soothing lotion, which aims to leave your skin looking refreshed and dewy fresh.

The former First Lady's makeup artist Carl reportedly revealed, "Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton," and he also added that the effect is 'unbelievable.'

Back in 2015, the Telegraph (opens in new tab) reported that reality star and savvy business woman Kim Kardashian had acquired the rights to the product.

It's made with spilanthol, imperata cylindrical, and the hydration boosting hyaluronic acid - which is on its own, often touted as a non-invasive alternative to Botox. Biotulin is free from sulfates, parabens, silicones, fragrances, and GMOs - which may be an added interest to anyone who favors skin boosters minus those ingredients.

Spilanthol, the main skincare ingredient in the product, is a local anaesthetic that's made from the, "extract of the plant Acmella Oleracea (paracress), which reduces muscle contraction and thus relaxes the facial features." Biotulin (opens in new tab) claim that this ingredient helps to reduce small wrinkles - in particular those around the eye area. They also claim that it helps your skin become visibly smoother.

(Image credit: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP / Getty Images)

A study of 16 healthy adults published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science (opens in new tab), found thatspilanthol, AKA extracts of acmella oleracea, "formulated in an 'all-natural' emulsion serum can reduce the appearance of wrinkles within two weeks, says a new study that also supports the safety and stability of the serum."

To use Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, you simply apply it to your face and neck at the beginning of your skincare routine and hopefully - reap the benefits of this product.

Kate Middleton's makeup and skincare products may not have been publicly confirmed by the royal but we must admit that this product, with all its claims, has certainly grabbed our attention.