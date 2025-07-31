Did Princess Anne just wear her signature snazzy accessory again? Yes, she did - and they're a classic for the season

Some people have signature styles that evolve throughout their lives and others - like Princess Anne - find what works for them early on and stick with that. The King’s sister has never been tempted to embrace trends, preferring to champion the best British clothing brands, timeless designs and durable fabrics.

This extends to her accessories and the Princess Royal’s snazzy sunglasses have been a staple in her collection for decades at this point. Even when it’s not what many of us would consider "sunny" she brings them out and she just wore them again in Edinburgh.

Princess Anne was there to watch The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo rehearsal in her role as Patron of the Tattoo. The 75th anniversary show kicks off on 1st August and in pictures shared from the day on Instagram, she donned her white Adidas wraparound shades.

Adidas SP0016 Wraparound Sunglasses £65.09 at Amazon These Adidas sunglasses come in both white and grey and are stylistically very similar to Princess Anne's, with the wraparound shape and tinted lenses. They're sporty and practical for shielding your eyes from the glare of the summer sun. Myiaur Wraparound Polarised Sunglasses £13.99 (Was £16.99) at Amazon Affordable and easy to wear, these sunglasses are a little more subtle colour-wise than Princess Anne's shades. They have glare-reducing lenses and UV400 protection, whilst their lightweight construction makes them perfect for outdoor activities. Adidas Dunamis EVO L Wraparound Sunglasses £180 at Adidas These Adidas sunglasses feature all-direction-adjustable nose pads to help guarantee a perfect fit, as well as the Dunamis spoiler on the lens. The model includes an easy interchangeable lens system to swap lenses according to different light conditions too.

Striking, sporty and unapologetically practical, these sunnies have white frames and tinted lenses. In 2012 the Princess was spotted wearing her Adidas Team GB shades and it seems to be the same ones - or a very similar style - to the sunglasses she first started wearing in the early 2000s and then again for ascot, engagements and the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

We all have sunglasses we reach for time and time again in our summer capsule wardrobe and these are very much hers. Although woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr believes this wraparound shape "won’t be for you" if you are an "avid aviator fan", she thinks they’re a great option to try.

"If you fancy mixing things up a bit they're actually really practical and stylish. Fully commit to the sporty vibe and team yours with sportswear, even if the only running you're doing is errands," she suggests.

Princess Anne’s snazzy summer accessory defies sunglasses trends and can be worn year after year without looking dated - as she has proven plenty of times. White or black sunglasses are also very versatile thanks to their neutral colour and work with any other shades.

For her time in Edinburgh at the Tattoo rehearsal (a public performance of military music) the senior royal styled them with a duck-egg blue cropped coat with a collared neckline and contrasting buttons.

Her tartan skirt was a vibrant mix of red, blue and green and her gloves were blue as well. It was a bold and colourful look, just as we’ve come to expect of the Princess Royal. In the third picture shared by the Tattoo and the Royal Family on Instagram we were given a close-up look at her sunglasses with their streamlined design and hints of red on the shades’ temples.

She’s already worn them several times over spring and summer and will likely be bringing them with her when she enjoys her annual summer break in August. The working royals all typically take a step back this month and spend a lot of time at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Princess Anne will also celebrate her milestone 75th birthday on 15th August and for her 70th birthday she marked the occasion sailing around the west coast of Scotland with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.