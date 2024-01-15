Kate Middleton's Nike trainers that 'feel light as air' have over £100 off today

Kate Middleton's super sporty trainers that feel 'light as air' are a bargain with more than £100 off their usual price right now.

Kate Middleton has a selection of some of the best trainers on the market. so it's probably not surprising that she is constantly on top of the trainer trends of 2024. Back in 2018 and 2017, she was snapped wearing a pair of trainers that are still so on trend and perfect for high-intensity workouts. The Princess invested in a pair of the best running shoes for women from Nike, the Air VaporMax Flyknits.

Shop Kate Middleton's Nike Trainers with 49% Off

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales was snapped wearing these sporty trainers during engagements with a physical activity that required a little bit of exercise and physical involvement from the royal.

The trainers worn by the Princess are fantastic for high-impact workouts as they have a thick air-filled sole that supports your feet. The shoes are also made from reused plastics and textiles so the brand reduces its carbon footprint, something that would be very in line with the King's environmentally friendly focuses agenda.

They also boast a 'a breathable and supportive fit' that feels 'light as air' thanks to the stretchy yarns used to make the shoe's upper, while the rubber sole provides durability and support.

The shoes typically retail at £209.95 but they are currently over £100 cheaper as they are on sale at Nike for £104.99, an incredible discount for a high-quality exercise shoe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is known to be very interested in sports and enjoys regular exercise. This could be why the Princess has invested in a selection of the best shoes and workout gear from high-end brands. If you're looking for another recommendation from the Princess's workout wardrobe, Kate Middleton's Lululemon trainers are the perfect workout shoe and great if you're looking for a comfy shoe with a little less sole support.

If you're looking for a trainer that's less exercise-focused and more of a fashion statement, Kate Middleton's white Superga plimsolls are another great option for something casual for everyday dressing. Kate Middleton's Vejas with gold accents are also another great option for less-fuss fashion.