Kate Middleton's lululemon trainers are the perfect workout shoe if you're ready to get fit in 2024

If you're looking for a pair of new trainers to kick 2024 off right, we love Kate Middleton's favourite white ones from lululemon. Plus, we found a similar pair from the cult favourite workout brand that's majorly on sale right now.

With 2024 off to a fresh start, we're diving in head first to our fitness goals this year - and whether your objective is to get in more cardio, or kick up your gear on strength training, you're going to need a pair of the best running shoes for women or workout shoes to help inspire your exercise regimen.

One of our favourite, go-to brands for workout apparel is lululemon, but we're not the only ones who love the popular brand. The fitness brand even has a stamp of approval from the Princess of Wales herself, as one of Kate Middleton's exhibited on multiple occasions that she loves their Chargefeel 2 trainers.

Kate is notably partial to getting her exercise in, and is athletic in all senses of the word. Between running, playing the occasional rugby match, and even more intense activities like abseiling, she loves her fair share of workouts. When she's participating in one of her famous workout regimens, she's typically wearing the Chargefeel 2 trainers from lululemon, which she particularly loves in the stark white colourway.

Luckily, though, the brand boasts nearly ten different colours in this specific type of trainer - and they make out to be some of the best workout shoes for 2024.

As an ace in any sporty activity, Kate swears by these lululemon Chargefeel sneakers, which are not only super comfortable for a plethora of workout variations. Don't believe us? One customer review on lululemon's site speaks to the versatility of the trainers: "I ran with them outside, I took them with me to the gym, I weightlifted, tried them out in dance and step classes, and HIIT classes like body combat and body attack. They provide my feet with great support in all of my activities."

Others have dubbed the lululemon shoes as the "comfiest trainers ever," speaking to their lasting power throughout the day. Be wary, however, as the brand warns that the shoes run slightly small, so perhaps order a half size up from your typical size.

And, from her favourite white Superga plimsols to her go-to sporty pair of New Balances, and even her sleek Vejas with gold accents, the Princess of Wales has great taste when it comes to casual footwear - so we're taking her word for the athletic footwear too.