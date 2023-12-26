Kate Middleton's favourite Clarins lip gloss is a bargain in the Boxing Day Sale
If you're looking for a great beauty deals to snag during the Boxing Day sale, Kate Middleton's favourite lip gloss is a great place to start
Kate Middleton's favourite lip gloss is currently on offer in the Boxing Day sales - and it's a great deal for a high-quality product.
The best Boxing Day Sales are now on, and now is the best time to find some discounted beauty bargains that are royal-approved. If you're looking for the best lip balm or best lip oil to nourish your dry chapped lips, but you still want something that has a little bit of shine and colour, Princess Catherine is a fan of a great product that combines beauty and hydration in one little tube.
The Princess of Wales was snapped back in 2019 at Wimbledon with a light pink Clarins Natural Lip Perfector. A product that is both a coloured gloss and a nourishing balm that gives you a perfectly pink and healthy look.
When the Princess was snapped with this product it sold out overnight - and it's still as popular as ever. For savvy shoppers looking for a beauty essential, right now is a great time to invest in the Lip Perfector as it is currently included in the Boxing Day sales and much cheaper than its typical £21 retail price.
Shop Kate Middleton's favourite lip gloss
Clarins Lip Perfector
Was £21.00 Now £16.80 | Debenhams
Kate's exact lip gloss.This lip perfector repairs and protects lips to leave them incredibly beautiful. Wear alone, or top off your favourite Clarins lipstick with a kiss of shimmer.
Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector,
Was £18.50 Now £15.72 | Boots
A melting gel with a deliciously sweet flavour and 3D shimmer, for luscious, smooth, shiny lips and a natural-coloured, luminous smile.
Clarins Intense Natural Lip Perfector,
Was £21.00 Now £16.80 | All Beauty
Clarins' Intense Natural Lip Perfector provides intense colour in a gel formula that plumps up the lips.
Clarins Lip Perfector with Shea Butter
Was £21.00 Now £14.70 | Sephora
This all-in-one cream gloss glides over the lips, leaving them shiny and sparkling in just one swipe. It enhances the lips, intensifying their radiance, and its gel texture with plumping peptides provides a plumping effect.
The Princess of Wales opted for the classic Lip Perfector in a shade of light pink called Rose Shimmer. Although the Princess opted for a more demure look, the brand has several richer shades of glosses and a variety of different styles - with some perfectors featuring added shea butter, and others with an extra glossy shine or shimmer.
Now is a great time to do some bargain hunting as several Boxing Day beauty sales have just begun. So whether you're shopping for yourself and want to find the best eyeshadow primers to help your eye makeup last all night on New Year's Eve, or whether you're searching for the perfect chic dinner party-approved scents to dazzle all evening - now is a great time to shop!
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
