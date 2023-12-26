Kate Middleton's favourite Clarins lip gloss is a bargain in the Boxing Day Sale

Kate Middleton's favourite lip gloss is currently on offer in the Boxing Day sales - and it's a great deal for a high-quality product.

The best Boxing Day Sales are now on, and now is the best time to find some discounted beauty bargains that are royal-approved. If you're looking for the best lip balm or best lip oil to nourish your dry chapped lips, but you still want something that has a little bit of shine and colour, Princess Catherine is a fan of a great product that combines beauty and hydration in one little tube.

The Princess of Wales was snapped back in 2019 at Wimbledon with a light pink Clarins Natural Lip Perfector. A product that is both a coloured gloss and a nourishing balm that gives you a perfectly pink and healthy look.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images)

When the Princess was snapped with this product it sold out overnight - and it's still as popular as ever. For savvy shoppers looking for a beauty essential, right now is a great time to invest in the Lip Perfector as it is currently included in the Boxing Day sales and much cheaper than its typical £21 retail price.

Clarins Lip Perfector Was £21.00 Now £16.80 | Debenhams Kate's exact lip gloss.This lip perfector repairs and protects lips to leave them incredibly beautiful. Wear alone, or top off your favourite Clarins lipstick with a kiss of shimmer.

Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector, Was £18.50 Now £15.72 | Boots A melting gel with a deliciously sweet flavour and 3D shimmer, for luscious, smooth, shiny lips and a natural-coloured, luminous smile.

Clarins Intense Natural Lip Perfector, Was £21.00 Now £16.80 | All Beauty Clarins' Intense Natural Lip Perfector provides intense colour in a gel formula that plumps up the lips.

Clarins Lip Perfector with Shea Butter Was £21.00 Now £14.70 | Sephora This all-in-one cream gloss glides over the lips, leaving them shiny and sparkling in just one swipe. It enhances the lips, intensifying their radiance, and its gel texture with plumping peptides provides a plumping effect.

The Princess of Wales opted for the classic Lip Perfector in a shade of light pink called Rose Shimmer. Although the Princess opted for a more demure look, the brand has several richer shades of glosses and a variety of different styles - with some perfectors featuring added shea butter, and others with an extra glossy shine or shimmer.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Now is a great time to do some bargain hunting as several Boxing Day beauty sales have just begun.