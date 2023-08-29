Kate Middleton nails summer elegance in fabulous white dress with unique black detailing

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton was the picture of sophistication and elegance in a white Emilia Wickstead dress for a day at the polo in Windsor with Prince William.

The Princess of Wales nailed casual chic in the white dress, which she paired with flat shoes and sunglasses.

Kate is a big fan of Emilia Wickstead and often wears dresses by the British designer.

In other royal news, a piece of royal history is up for sale, and it has a dubious past Princess Anne would rather forget.



From Kate Middleton's dresses to her handbag collection and summer shoes, the Princess of Wales is always the envy of royal fans when it comes to her sense of style.

This summer we've been loving her looks, from her green pattered tea dress to her pink pant-suit. And she didn't disappoint when she attended the Out-Sourcing Inc. charity polo match in Windsor last summer. The event took place at Guards Polo Club, Smiths Lawn, and Kate looked incredible in a white Emilia Wickstead dress.

The white, belted cloque dress by Emilia Wickstead isn't available anymore, but you can get your hands on similar versions to copy Kate's style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bouclé Graphic Midi Dress + Belt, £206.50 ($260.43) | ME+EM Copy Kate's style in this versatile dress, which can be worn for a summer garden party or the office. The dress features a dropped seam with a pleated skirt panel, zip back, and an optional belt.

Coast Mono Tipping Detail A-Line Dress, £43 ($54.25) | Debenhams For a cheaper alternative, this dress by Coast is the perfect option to copy Kate's chic look. In the same A-line style as Kate's, this dress will see you through summer.

Kate styled her gorgeous white dress with a pair of large brown hoop earrings from French brand Sezane, which co-ordinated perfectly with the tortoise-shell sunglasses she wore on her head, making for a casual look.

And ditching her usual stiletto heels, Kate opted for a pair of sling-back flats in nude and black featuring a pearl buckle, making the look casual but sophisticated at the same time.

Royal fans went wild for the dress, which Kate wore in July 2022. One wrote at the time, "Catherine and William brought the cutest accessory today in the shape of sweet Orla the pup Catherine is gorgeous in white Emilia Wickstead & this might be a favorite of mine!!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While another said, "I love that dress! Classic with a modern twist."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another look of Kate's we've been loving is her throwback leopard print skirt - which was a departure from her usual style, but she still managed to make it look royal.