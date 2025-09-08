Kate Middleton makes solo appearance after debuting new highlights - and the hair changes keep on coming

The Princess of Wales followed up her first royal engagement back after summer with another appearance over the weekend and, once again, my attention was drawn to her hair. We’re used to Kate’s signature brunette tresses but she was in the mood for an autumn refresh and debuted her new, blonder hair on 4th September.

This is the lightest her hair has been for years and the senior royal changed things up again when she attended a Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A match two days later. It’s rare that the Princess of Wales goes for a half-up half-down style nowadays.

Kate used to be a big fan of this look, but in recent years she’s tended to either go for a wavy, loose hairstyle or a full updo. This particular hairstyle was also a fun take on a half-up style, as her hair was twisted back, allowing this section to cascade down her back.

(Image credit: Photo by Alex Davidson - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Shop Wavy Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle Essentials

The half-up style together with the soft yet defined waves had a gorgeously voluminous effect. If anything, the twists accentuated the texture of the Princess’s hair and blended together the highlights and her natural dark brown hair together even more.

"This style combines the elegance of an up-do with the lovely ‘swish’ of long, loose lengths," says woman&home’s Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim. "Want to try it? Start with damp hair and my favourite prep product - L’Oreal Techni Art Pli. This weightless pre-drying mist is used constantly on beauty photoshoots as it gives incredible grip."

After drying your hair, Fiona recommends adding in a "loose curl with a large-barrelled tong". Then you "smooth the top third back with a dressing brush and pin into place with kirby grips (the tightly-closed ones)". Remember to "ensure you slide them in, bumpy side down, so they stay firmly in place".

(Image credit: Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

So Kate’s style isn’t nearly as complicated as it might sound and it could be seen as a grown-up take on her daughter Princess Charlotte’s go-to hair. Whenever we see the ten-year-old at Trooping the Colour, Wimbledon and other high-profile occasions she almost always has a plaited half-up, half-down style.

Wearing your hair pulled back like her and the Princess of Wales do is a brilliant option when you want to feel glamorous but need an element of practicality too. Kate’s hair was out of her face as she watched the match between England and Australia at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium.

This also had the added benefit of showcasing her earrings. The Princess of Wales’s favourite earrings in recent months have been these tri-tone hoop earrings from Cartier and mixing metals in one design is a clever way to ensure all your jewellery feels cohesive.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Her wedding ring and engagement rings are different metal tones and the earrings tied everything together beautifully. Kate’s outfit was incredibly pared-back, smart and monochrome which allowed her bouncy waves and timeless earrings to shine.

She wore a ruffled white blouse with an Alexander McQueen black wool blazer and Roland Mouret wide-leg black trousers. Given that Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium is primarily an outdoor stadium, going for an ensemble that’s relatively warm and a hairstyle that won’t blow in front of her face was a fabulous choice.