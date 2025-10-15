Kate Middleton’s auburn jumper and coordinating bronzy highlights was a nod to autumn we still want to replicate

The Princess of Wales knows a thing or too about coordination when it comes to fashion. In 2019 this even extended to her hair as the future Queen stepped out for a visit to Gilwell Park wearing an auburn J Crew jumper and her hair had a distinct bronzey hue too.

This was the year before Kate became joint President of Scouts and she went to their HQ there to learn about their new pilot to bring Scouting to younger children. Dressing warmly for the March weather (which isn’t too different from autumn in the UK!), she paired her jumper with black skinny jeans and her See by Chloe combat boots.

The Princess’s knit was the main pop of colour in this outfit and it brought out some chestnut tones in her bouncy brunette waves too.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Similar Jumpers

Toast Organic Cotton Linen Easy Sweater £175/$335 at Toast Crafted from a a blend of textured, weighty linen and organic cotton, this jumper has a high-neck silhouette and raglan sleeves finished with rolled edges. The swingy shape is relaxed and although there are so many different colours to choose from with this design, the red fig shade is most similar to Kate's knit. Boden Emilia Cotton Roll Neck Jumper View at Boden UK Use the code WXVK to get 15% off this ribbed cotton turtleneck and other new styles. The hot chocolate colour is a stunning neutral shade and has a red undertone that reminds me of the Princess of Wales's jumper. It's got a neat roll neck and ribbed detailing. Vince Camuto Exposed Seam Sweater £35.44/$45.99 (Was £53.28/$69) at Nordstrom Exposed seams add soft structure to this cosy sweater and the rust 242 shade is so autumnal and warm. The dropped shoulders give this a relaxed silhouette and I'd wear this draped over the top of more streamlined trousers and jeans.

Complete The Look

Dune Pennington Boots in Brown Suede £159/$220 at Dune Designed in soft suede with a statement chunky sole, the new Dune Pennington boots bring an edge to an outfit. Their sturdy silhouette is balanced by refined details, making them versatile enough to pair with everything from jeans to midi dresses. Levi's 311™ Shaping Skinny Jeans £80/$69.50 at Levi's The Princess of Wales has stayed loyal to skinny jeans over the years and they're great for wearing with chunky jumpers and ankle boots. The 311 skinny jeans from Levi's features an innovative tummy panel for shaping and come in so many colours. H&M Dark Khaki Corduroy-Collar Jacket £42.50/$69.99 (Was £49.99) at H&M This jacket has an oversized design and is made from a cotton-blend weave. The collar is corduroy for a touch of textural contrast and there are buttons running down the front and a yoke at the front.

It’s a combination that I still love to this day and which could inspire plenty of different autumn outfit ideas, even if you’re not looking for a hair change. Over the years Kate has experimented only slightly with different hair lengths and highlights, most recently going for golden blonde highlights in September.

In 2019 the russet highlights were a little different for her and brought a lovely warmth to her tresses. The Princess of Wales’s jumper complemented this hair look perfectly and had a neat mock neck. This can often be a better option than a full roll neck as it’s less bulky and means you can wear necklaces and scarves with them more easily.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Made from breathable wool, Kate’s jumper was a blend between orange, brown and red and evokes the colour of autumn leaves. These kinds of tones are a great alternative to neutrals without being too vibrant, or pastel like so many of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025.

When you’re styling thicker jumpers like this J.Crew one you can half-tuck them in, but I think they work best draped over streamlined trousers or jeans. This is the Princess of Wales’s preference too and she wore plain black skinny jeans with her knitwear.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The fitted shape of these meant that she could tuck them into the top of her go-to See by Chloe brown boots. When she’s not styling knee high boots in the colder months Kate tends to go for chunky designs like these combat boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

They’re practical for outdoor engagements like her visit to Gilwell Park thanks to their grippy soles and are more fashion-forward than hiking shoes. The future Queen layered her Barbour Waxed Defence Jacket over the top of her rust-toned jumper and finished off her outfit with an official Scouts UK Scarf with blue, white and red stripes.

Over the years we’ve seen Kate wear this jumper with similar pieces to different engagements, including for a visit to the King Henry’s Walk Garden. On this occasion the Princess of Wales wore a Dubarry tweed jacket, her combat boots and smokey-grey skinny jeans.