Duchess Sophie's cropped navy jacket has that Chanel feel - her wide-leg trousers were the perfect chic pairing

Duchess Sophie continued her stylish navy streak with a combination of a chic cropped tweed jacket and wide-leg trousers during her stint in Canada this week.

The Duchess of Edinburgh paid a four-day visit to the province of Alberta at the start of September and proved that navy blue is a tone that is putting in lots of leg work in her autumn wardrobe.

After sporting an ultra-elegant navy midi dress with white embroidery on day one of the trip, Sophie demonstrated the power of a classic tweed jacket for this time of year.

And while shearling and suede look set to be among the biggest jacket trends of the season, a classic navy one will stand the test of time year after year.

Exact match! Frame The Tweed Jacket £580 at Harvey Nichols US Sophie's dark blue cropped jacket is Frame's The Tweed Jacket, which retails for a pricey £580. & Other Stories Cropped Wool Jacket £139 at stories.com The perfect autumn investment, this & Other Stories piece combines classic tweed wool in a navy and white check with a statement oversized collar. Next Navy Collarless Button Through Coatigan £48 at Next UK Simplistic, affordable and cosy for the changing weather, this cropped navy coatigan from Next is seriously versatile.

In an Instagram post shared to the Royal Family's official account, Duchess Sophie can be seen sporting The Tweed Jacket by Frame - a dark blue button-up piece with a boxy, cropped fit and collarless design. While it certainly would be a splurge purchase, the polished jacket reminds us of classic boucle Chanel blazers, without a price tag quite as high.

Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, is all for a tweed jacket or blazer becoming a wardrobe staple as soon as autumn starts to creep in.

"A cropped jacket teamed with a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers like Sophie's will always make you look taller, and I love the tweed finish of her Frame blazer," Caroline says.

"There's a reason boucle and tweed are such classic options, and even though it's an investment piece, it's much more budget-friendly than a Chanel jacket!"

Keeping the look colour coordinated, Sophie teamed her deep blue number with a pair of flattering wide-leg tailored trousers in an even darker navy hue.

Meanwhile, a simple scoop neck cami in the same tone as her jacket made for a modest staple that worked seamlessly with the rest.