Duchess Sophie's cropped navy jacket has that Chanel feel - her wide-leg trousers were the perfect chic pairing
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked chic in navy tweed and wide-leg trousers during her Canada visit
Duchess Sophie continued her stylish navy streak with a combination of a chic cropped tweed jacket and wide-leg trousers during her stint in Canada this week.
The Duchess of Edinburgh paid a four-day visit to the province of Alberta at the start of September and proved that navy blue is a tone that is putting in lots of leg work in her autumn wardrobe.
After sporting an ultra-elegant navy midi dress with white embroidery on day one of the trip, Sophie demonstrated the power of a classic tweed jacket for this time of year.
And while shearling and suede look set to be among the biggest jacket trends of the season, a classic navy one will stand the test of time year after year.
Sophie's dark blue cropped jacket is Frame's The Tweed Jacket, which retails for a pricey £580.
In an Instagram post shared to the Royal Family's official account, Duchess Sophie can be seen sporting The Tweed Jacket by Frame - a dark blue button-up piece with a boxy, cropped fit and collarless design. While it certainly would be a splurge purchase, the polished jacket reminds us of classic boucle Chanel blazers, without a price tag quite as high.
Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, is all for a tweed jacket or blazer becoming a wardrobe staple as soon as autumn starts to creep in.
"A cropped jacket teamed with a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers like Sophie's will always make you look taller, and I love the tweed finish of her Frame blazer," Caroline says.
"There's a reason boucle and tweed are such classic options, and even though it's an investment piece, it's much more budget-friendly than a Chanel jacket!"
Keeping the look colour coordinated, Sophie teamed her deep blue number with a pair of flattering wide-leg tailored trousers in an even darker navy hue.
Meanwhile, a simple scoop neck cami in the same tone as her jacket made for a modest staple that worked seamlessly with the rest.
