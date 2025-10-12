Carole Middleton's toasty roll neck and casual jeans look was topped off with her clever tuck trick

Carole Middleton's combination of a timeless, chunky roll neck jumper and a pair of classic blue denim jeans is the toasty outfit formula we're so ready to wear when the temperature drops.

Princess Catherine's mother is someone whose fashion choices we aren't privy to all that often. We usually catch just a few glimpses of Carole during Wimbledon season - and again around Christmas time. But when we delve into the Carole Middleton style archives to reminisce on her best looks, we're always impressed.

We recently remembered this classic marriage of knit and denim worn by her in an ultra autumnal Instagram moment - and it's proof that slim-fitting jeans for women over 60 can be both comfortable and confidence-boosting.

In a post shared on the Instagram for Carole's former business, Party Pieces, back in October 2022, the glamorous grandmother-of-seven nailed fall style in her multi-stripe chunky sweater by iconic British label, Barbour.

Barbour jackets are what the brand is most famous for - but the knitwear is just as classic as the outdoorsy wax jackets.

In the snapshot, Carole can be seen grinning in a lush green garden, posing in her statement jumper, looking cool, casual and comfy in her indigo blue jeans.

Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, has admired Carole's fashion sense for years - and couldn't help but notice the subtle way the hem of her jumper tucked into her jeans added a little something extra.

"You can't go wrong with a cosy jumper with blue jeans at this time of year, and what I really love about Carole's toasty roll neck knit is the unexpected colour combination of burgundy and light blue stripes," Caroline explains.

"Note the styling trick of a tuck at the front to give the look a little more shape, too," she adds.