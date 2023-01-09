Wordle 569 infuriates players with 'brutal' challenge, 'Well, that was a total bast**d'
Wordle 569 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tricky challenge?
A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Monday, January 9, 2022.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.
This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on January 9, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.
The answer for the Wordle challenge on January 6 was 'pixie'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.
"When F**k Met Off. Wordle 569 X/6," said one frustrated player who failed to solve the puzzle. "Wordle 569 X/6 Got really fed up with this one, I must have put in 3 random words I didn't know, then a stupid mistake last go," said another.
One player joked about how ashamed they were of their poor performance. "Wordle 569 X/6 i have failed the damn wordle today. you have no idea about the immense shame i feel," they said.
"Wordle 569 X/6 #Wordle569 #dailywordleclub Good luck with this one! Just brutal!" said yet another player. "OK well this has been my worst Wordle, so things can only get better, yaaaaaaaaay Wordle 569 X/6," another joked.
Even players who solved the challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of the game. "Way too hard for a Monday morning! Wordle 569 5/6," said one player.
"Wordle 569 6/6 Phew, that wasn't easy! #Wordle #Wordle569," said another. "Well, that was a total bast**d. Wordle 569 6/6," joked yet another player who managed to solve the game by the skin of their teeth on their sixth guess.
Well, that was a total bastard.Wordle 569 6/6⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩January 9, 2023
Pixie meaning
Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word pixie mean?
The dictionary defines the word pixie as, 'a supernatural being in folklore and children's stories, typically portrayed as small and humanlike in form, with pointed ears and a pointed hat.' Synonyms and similar words to pixie are; fairy, elf, sprite, and imp.
Wordle 569 5/6Pixie ⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨🟨⬜🟩🟩🟨⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩@nytimes #821052679254김태희 pic.twitter.com/CjNuKTt6RzJanuary 8, 2023
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!
