Strictly shocks & Amandaland joy – take the week's news quiz

Another week is nearing its end, having brought with it plenty of intriguing, shocking and thoroughly joyful news.

Joanna Lumley shared her refreshing 'live each day like your last' mindset in the Christmas issue of woman&home, we were left gobsmacked by an unexpected Strictly announcement - and the revelation of an Amandaland Christmas special provided a spark of festive joy.

Meanwhile, the fifth and sixth episodes of The Celebrity Traitors glued us to our screens once again as TV history was made - and an incredible royal meeting made headlines.

Take our quiz to see how in the know you are about the moments that really had us talking this week. Can you get 10/10?

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

