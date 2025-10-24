Strictly shocks & Amandaland joy – take the week's news quiz
Are you clued up on the goings on of the week enough to score full marks in our quiz?
Another week is nearing its end, having brought with it plenty of intriguing, shocking and thoroughly joyful news.
Joanna Lumley shared her refreshing 'live each day like your last' mindset in the Christmas issue of woman&home, we were left gobsmacked by an unexpected Strictly announcement - and the revelation of an Amandaland Christmas special provided a spark of festive joy.
Meanwhile, the fifth and sixth episodes of The Celebrity Traitors glued us to our screens once again as TV history was made - and an incredible royal meeting made headlines.
Take our quiz to see how in the know you are about the moments that really had us talking this week. Can you get 10/10?
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
