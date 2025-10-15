Quiz of the Day: Test your knowledge of The Traitors

Welcome to the woman&home Quiz of the Day, our quick, fun daily quiz that will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment.

The Traitors is back on our screens! This time, for the long-awaited celebrity version – and we're already hooked.

Whether you tune in to try to copy Claudia Winkleman's incredible outfits or are dying to know what it's really like to be a contestant, it's undeniable that The Traitors is one of the best shows on TV right now. But are you faithful enough to be clued up on The Traitors trivia? Take our quiz to test your knowledge.

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors