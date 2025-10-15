Quiz of the Day: Test your knowledge of The Traitors
Love Claudia, the castle and all things The Traitors? Take our quiz to see how much you really know about the sneakiest show on TV
Welcome to the woman&home Quiz of the Day, our quick, fun daily quiz that will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment.
The Traitors is back on our screens! This time, for the long-awaited celebrity version – and we're already hooked.
Whether you tune in to try to copy Claudia Winkleman's incredible outfits or are dying to know what it's really like to be a contestant, it's undeniable that The Traitors is one of the best shows on TV right now. But are you faithful enough to be clued up on The Traitors trivia? Take our quiz to test your knowledge.
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.