How to watch The Celebrity Traitors from anywhere - stream online

What could be better for the cold, increasingly dark nights than watching an incredible group of celebrities take part in The Celebrity Traitors? Well, absolutely nothing in our opinion.

We cannot wait to see Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits for the spinoff - she's already revealed audiences should expect them to be a mixture of Cruella de Vil and Miss Trunchbull, topped with a dose of "unhinged in taffeta."

We're also excited for what is surely the best group of celebrities to have ever agreed to take part in a reality show. What a testament to the popularity of The Traitors that names such as Sir Stephen Fry and Celia Imrie were eager to knock at the doors of the Traitors castle.

The best part is, if you're worried you might miss out on any of the action, there's no need to be. Here's how you can watch The Celebrity Traitors from anywhere.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch The Celebrity Traitors, as it's free to view on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch each episode as it lands with the first airing on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday, October 8.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, a UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you've missed any previous, non celebrity outings of the show or just want to re-live the excitement once again, all three seasons are currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors from anywhere

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when The Celebrity Traitors airs, but don't want to wait a single moment to see whether the Traitors or the Faithful will triumph, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on BBC iPlayer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area where you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: