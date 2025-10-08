How to watch The Celebrity Traitors from anywhere - stream online
The beloved reality show is back with a celebrity twist - and fans can tune in from anywhere
What could be better for the cold, increasingly dark nights than watching an incredible group of celebrities take part in The Celebrity Traitors? Well, absolutely nothing in our opinion.
We cannot wait to see Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits for the spinoff - she's already revealed audiences should expect them to be a mixture of Cruella de Vil and Miss Trunchbull, topped with a dose of "unhinged in taffeta."
We're also excited for what is surely the best group of celebrities to have ever agreed to take part in a reality show. What a testament to the popularity of The Traitors that names such as Sir Stephen Fry and Celia Imrie were eager to knock at the doors of the Traitors castle.
The best part is, if you're worried you might miss out on any of the action, there's no need to be. Here's how you can watch The Celebrity Traitors from anywhere.
How to watch The Celebrity Traitors in the UK
If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch The Celebrity Traitors, as it's free to view on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch each episode as it lands with the first airing on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday, October 8.
BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, a UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account.
If you've missed any previous, non celebrity outings of the show or just want to re-live the excitement once again, all three seasons are currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.
How to watch The Celebrity Traitors from anywhere
If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when The Celebrity Traitors airs, but don't want to wait a single moment to see whether the Traitors or the Faithful will triumph, there's no need to worry.
You can still enjoy each of the episodes on BBC iPlayer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.
A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area where you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.
Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.
They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."
If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:
- Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.
- Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.
- With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch The Celebrity Traitors on BBC iPlayer for free.
