'My bosses, thank goodness, ignored everything I said' - Claudia Winkleman wasn't on board with Celebrity Traitors at first

Sometimes, the idea of a celebrity version of a popular game show just doesn't land, especially one as iconic as The Traitors. A huge part of the allure is watching regular people tactically and very dramatically take down those around them in plain sight.

It was a surprise to find out Claudia Winkleman had her own concerns about going ahead with the show. It's just as interesting to find out what changed her mind.

'I was scared," the presenter revealed, continuing, "only because I’m in love with this show and I wanted to keep it small. Once a year or maybe once every two years felt like enough."

However, it didn't take long for Claudia to change her mind, which has to be largely because the BBC didn't just get a regular celebrity line-up to take part; they've pulled an epic celebrity line-up out of the bag. "My bosses, thank goodness, ignored everything I said, "Claudia says of her rapid change of heart."

The Celebrity Traitors | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

It really is a testament to the popularity of The Traitors that so many high-profile celebrities were vying to take part. Clearly, Claudia feels the same, sharing her thoughts on meeting the cast for the first time.

"I could barely breathe when I saw them all in the Highlands. I’m such a fan of every single one of them," she said. "When I talked to Stephen Fry I almost welled up, I told him 'this was my dream'. We’re incredibly lucky to have the cast that we have. Each one of them is tremendous," she added.

Revealing that she found it "hard not to scream" when meeting the celeb contestants, we're having similar feelings about watching them when the series airs.

With Claudia's Traitors outfits basically needing a show of their very own, can you imagine her and Stephen Fry in matching aristocratic golfer get-up? We're screaming too, although Claudia suggests she's gone more for "unhinged in taffeta" for this series, but we're down for it all.

Can you imagine the constant joke-offs between Alan Carr and Joe Wilkinson? The thought of born Traitor Charlotte Church belting out Pie Jesu from beneath a hooded cloak and Jonathan Ross marching around the castle spouting unfiltered chatter? Bring it on.

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)

When does The Celebrity Traitors start?

There's really not long to go now, with The Celebrity Traitors starting on Wednesday, October 8, at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first episode will be a special 70-minute special, followed by two episodes airing each week, on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 9pm.

Speaking about the biggest difficulties facing her while filming, Claudia shared, "The biggest challenge was being ‘strict’. All I wanted to do was chat and be friendly but my role is aloof and grumpy."

She added, "I found it hard not to just sit down with them and have a cup of tea. My family and I are obsessed with Joe Wilkinson. I had to stop myself getting his autograph for my son."

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/Studio Lambert/BBC)

Who is in The Celebrity Traitors line up?

The full line up for the upcoming celebrity edition includes:

Tom Daley

Cat Burns

Ruth Codd

Claire Balding

Niko Omilana

David Olusoga

Jonathan Ross

Celia Imrie

Mark Bonnar

Nick Mohammed

Charlotte Church

Tameka Empson

Lucy Beaumont

Alan Carr

Joe Mahler

Sir Stephen Fry

Paloma Faith

Joe Wilkinson

Kate Garraway

Clare Balding has spoken about taking part in the show. "I really find it fascinating; the way group thinking can be influenced," she said, adding, "I don't know whether I can resist that or whether I can influence that and I'm kind of interested in it from a psychological perspective."

"Also, I really want to see the castle, I want to see the grounds and I want to meet the peacocks. Genuinely, I think it's a fascinating programme and it’s like nothing else."