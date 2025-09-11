The Traitors left the National Television Awards empty handed? What a betrayal

I'll admit it, I'm not a reality TV kind of person. When people start talking about Married at First Sight or the newest kid on the reality block, Stranded on Honeymoon Island, my mind tends to wander towards what I might be having for dinner later.

But, from the second I reluctantly tuned into the first episode of The Traitors, I knew I'd rather chew my own arm off than ever miss an episode ever again - it was love at first glimpse of Claudia's tweed jackets and Fair Isle jumpers.

That's why I'm very upset with all members of the treacherous public who didn't vote for the show to win at the National Television Awards on September 10 - the series I will remain forever Faithful to, should not have walked away empty-handed.

I thought The Traitors would absolutely ace their Best Reality Competition category, with Race Across The World possibly being the next best contender if I had to call it.

Love Island I'd dismissed with a wave of my judgy hand, and even though there's a market for people who enjoy watching low-level celebrities chow down on animal genitalia, I didn't actually think I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! would win.

For one thing, although you can spot the odd person appearing on The Traitors blatantly using it to fuel a hopeful career in showbiz or on the telly, most people go on it to simply have some good, old-fashioned fun.

There is acting involved, and a lot of drama, but nothing that results in contestants being left to feel negatively towards their personal worth or desirability - unlike the premise for a lot of reality TV nowadays.

As the hostess with the mostest, Claudia Winkleman could not be more perfect to lead the show. With the utmost charisma, she manages the complex task of subtly dominating with her gothic, powerful presence, while also not overshadowing the contestants.

She gets comically annoyed at her merry band of Traitors and Faithful while bringing me to tears when it becomes obvious how much she genuinely cares for them.

Never before have I felt such an insatiable need to dress like I'm cosplaying an aristocratic golfer, frantically Googling the brands Claudia wears when I have zero interest in fashion - just because I want to be her.

When someone is that skilful at their job and can make a reality show hating viewer fantasise about appearing on the very reality show they present, you know they're the right person for the job, and the formula of the series is spot on.

All in all, in a world obsessed with youth, look,s and there's a serious lack of fun, The Traitors is inclusive of both looks and age - heck, they aren't even a consideration, nobody cares.

All I can say is, the show and its fabulous host were robbed.