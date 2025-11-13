Are you an SJP superfan? From her strict contract clause to life as a mum, how much do you know?

Whether you've seen every single episode of Sex And The City or watch Hocus Pocus every Halloween without fail, we bet that Sarah Jessica Parker is seriously iconic in your eyes.

We've adored her for decades for everything from her on-screen characters to her world-famous fashion - and now she's mixing with the royals.

This week, she met with Her Majesty Queen Camilla herself during a special reception at Clarence House in celebration of the coveted Booker Prize.

Sarah Jessica, who fronts her very own publishing company called SJP Lit and is a passionate reader, was part of the judging panel for this year's awards.

SJP beamed as she met with the Queen for the event hosted for the shortlisted authors, judges and supporters and winner of the Booker Prize.

At 60 years old, Sarah Jessica is still adding strings to her bow - with 'friend of the royals' now on her list of achievements.

But how much do you know about SJP, her career and life as a mother and wife? Take our quiz to test yourself.

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

