When SJP met HRH - Sarah Jessica Parker made a surprising royal protocol choice with Queen Camilla

Sarah Jessica Parker swapped Manolos for Majesties this week, as the Sex and the City icon was in London as part of the judging panel for the 2025 Booker Prize.

The actress and fashion icon has recently upped her adventures with publishing, setting up her own publishing imprint called SJP Lit, and this is why she was selected to be one of the judges of the esteemed literary prize.

Queen Camilla, a well-known book lover who has established the likes of the Queen’s Reading Room, her charity championing literature in the UK and beyond, hosted Sarah Jessica, the other judges, and shortlisted authors in an elegant evening soiree at Clarence House.

With videos of the two meeting shared online, fans were amused at Sarah Jessica’s choice of greeting. The And Just Like That star seemed to cover all her bases, not only dipping into a polite curtsy, but giving a short bow too.

While certainly polite and proper, there’s actually no need for an American to bow or curtsy to the monarch.

Bowing or curtsying is a voluntary gesture of respect when meeting a member of the royal family. Per the Royal Family website, "There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms."

"For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way."

(Image credit: Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images)

After the very royal greeting, SJP and Her Majesty enjoyed a polite chat that was also caught in videos and reported online.

Per several sources, the Queen is said to have told Sarah Jessica that her involvement in the Booker Prize was just "one of your many hats".

The delighted actress is said to have replied, "And the one I'm most proud of. It was thrilling, especially to be among this group, who are all extraordinary, smart and wise."

She added, "We had such riches to discuss, and we are surrounded by such wonderful, exciting authors." David Szalay’s book, Flesh: A Novel, took home the prize this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While fans have come to expect distinct fashion from Sarah Jessica Parker - both as her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, and with her own red carpet looks - the Emmy-winning star kept things a touch more reserved for this occasion.

SJP wore a tea-length black dress with an A-line skirt, paired with a matching black bolero that featured a subtle shoulder pad effect. Giving a pop of drama, there was blue, green, and pink floral embroidery around the chest that matched her crystal embellished Sonia Rykiel bag.

(Image credit: Simon Ackerman/WireImage/Getty Images)

It was a different look from the previous night, when the style icon donned a seasonal plum corseted dress for the Booker Prize ceremony red carpet.

Perhaps in a nod to classic Regency fashion - when in London, and all that - SJP's look felt like a nod to Bridgerton or the likes of Elizabeth Bennett.

She paired her dark purple embroidered dress with a sequin-lined Fendi purse from the spring/summer 2026 runway.

After this crossover, more importantly, we're wondering is Queen Camilla is more likely a Carrie or a Miranda?