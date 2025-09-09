Meghan Markle's fast food ritual she used to 'treat herself' with before royal life

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is proving very insightful in the latest season of Netflix's With Love, Meghan.

We don't just mean offering up the very best of her baking and entertaining knowledge; viewers are also being gifted fascinating intel about the Duchess that we can't get enough of.

During the 8-episode run of Meghan's lifestyle series, she's already revealed the very unexpected thing she misses most about living in the UK. Now, she's told viewers all about her favourite fast food treat - and it's just as surprising.

Proving her life hasn't always been chia seeds and edible petals, Meghan shares that during her time as an actress, her post-audition ritual always involved none other than a McDonald's apple pie.

Chatting to friend and guest on the show, Tan France, Meghan says, "When I was an auditioning actor, if I thought I did really well at an audition, most actresses would probably think, ‘I went on an audition, I’m going to go to the gym.'

"Nope," she continues, adding, "I was like, ‘That went well, I’m going to treat myself with a drive-through apple pie.'"

The Duchess concludes, "My love of a little handheld apple pie runs deep." This of course, is totally relatable. Who doesn't enjoy biting through that crispy pastry before being hit with the sweetest of apple fillings?

Those blighters might be heated to a billion degrees, and you're at a high risk of burning the roof of your mouth off, but it's definitely a price worth paying for such a glorious mouthful of deliciousness.

(Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Netflix)

This isn't the first time Meghan has opened up about her fast food orders, having previously revealed to Variety that both she and Harry are fans of In-N-Out Burger, which they visit whenever they attend meetings in Los Angeles.

"There's one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods," the Duchess explained, adding, "It's really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order."

And what does their order consist of? Harry once shared these very details with People, right down to the sauce the couple like.

"In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke," he shared, continuing, "And that's just for me! Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!"

The special sauce is so special, the internet is littered with copycat recipes, for enthusiasts to attempt to replicate it at home.

Consisting of a combination of mayonnaise, ketchup, sweet pickle relish and white vinegar, the sauce is described as the perfect accompaniment to any burger. And now, we're really, really hungry.

All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan season 2 are available to stream on Netflix now.