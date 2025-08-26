Meghan Markle just revealed what she misses about living in the UK - and we’re surprised

With Love, Meghan is back for a second outing on Netflix, and viewers can expect plenty of practical life lessons from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - alongside some surprising revelations.

Fans who devoured Meghan's lifestyle tips in season 1 of her hit show will know to expect the Duchess sharing her best cake decorating advice, and the breakfast routine she has with children Archie and Lilibet as part of the eight-episode run.

However, while both Meghan and Harry don't often open up about the finer details of their former lives in the UK, Meghan does reveal the one thing she misses about their previous place of residence in the show - and it's none other than Magic Radio.

The station is known for playing hits from the 80s era to current music, particularly focusing on some of the greatest sing-along show stoppers from the last few decades.

With artists such as Elton John and Whitney Houston among the station's favoured musicians, Meghan's reveal conjures images of her belting out I Want To Dance With Somebody and making her even more relatable.

(Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Netflix)

In a clip from the new series, filmed at a house near her Montecito abode that isn't actually her real home, Meghan can be seen making the revelation about Magic Radio to fashion designer Tan France. He is less than impressed.

"Sorry to say this to you publicly, but that's such a grandma station," Tan responds. Unfazed, Meghan simply replies, "I'll be that grandma."

The charming admissions about her homelife come thick and fast, with the Duchess also letting fans know which of the pair first said "I love you" in the infancy of her relationship with Harry.

While she admits to knowing she was in love with Harry by their third date, Meghan shares it was actually Harry who uttered the special three words while the couple were camping in Botswana.

Another surprise for parents everywhere is that Lilibet often makes a special request for chia seeds on her breakfast. Adorably, she refers to them as "freckles", using them to adorn her fried eggs and pancakes.

This early morning time with her children is particularly important to Meghan, who shares, "The ritual of breakfast is a sacred time as a family," adding, "you just take a minute of calm before the day."

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you're hoping for any mention of the Royal Family, we'll warn you that there isn't any. Harry and the children don't appear in person in the series either.

The show mainly exists to offer first-hand insight into Meghan as an aspirational person, and to showcase her new brand, As Ever.

As Ever sells a delightful mixture of spreads, cookie mixes, edible flower petals, and wine.

As the epitome of being the hostess with the mostest, her newest venture stands for the joy Meghan finds in entertaining and curating her own products - a "love letter" to everything that gives her pleasure.

All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan season 2 are available to stream on Netflix now.