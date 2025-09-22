How to watch Married at First Sight UK 2025 from anywhere - stream online

Married at First Sight UK is back for season 10, and that means a fresh batch of hopefuls are looking for love. During the bold experiment, the blushing brides and dashing grooms meet for the very first time at the altar, in a giant leap of faith.

Jetting off on luxury honeymoons following their nuptials, where they'll really get to know one another, all couples reunite at commitment ceremonies to reveal their inner feelings about their new spouse - often with explosive results.

The show is also a huge hit on the other side of the world, with MAFS Australia fan-favourites Jacqui and Clint and Rhi and Jeff still being talked about by avid viewers - we can't wait to see which UK couples will go down in similar MAFS history this season.

The best news is that you don't have to miss out on a single second of the UK action, as we share how to watch the show from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Married at First Sight in the UK

If you're in the UK and have a TV license, you can easily watch MAFS UK season 10 for free on Channel 4, where episodes will air Sunday through to Wednesday. If you miss an episode, all episodes will be made available to stream through Channel 4’s free on-demand service.

The free on-demand service contains ads and if you'd like to go ad-free, you can pay to upgrade to Channel 4 Plus. As well as ad-free streaming, you also get select early access with this upgrade. A subscription costs £3.99 a month or £39.99 a year after a 7-day free trial.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

How to watch MAFS UK season 10 from anywhere

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when MAFS UK season 10 airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see which couples go the distance, there's no need to worry.

Sign up to the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on Channel 4, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area where you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services, and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch MAFS UK season 10 on Channel 4 for free.

Dating and relationship expert Mel Schilling has spoken about the enduring popularity of the series and why viewers continue to come back for more.

"I think our audience are really heavily invested in our couples because they get to see them over such a long period of time and they get that opportunity to get that voyeuristic peak behind the curtain at how another couple work through normal, everyday life and that is so appealing," she told the Daily Star.

Mel continued, "Many of our audience look at the screen and see themselves and they have a very personal relationship with the couples. They feel like they are very much on the journey with us."