'I've been 64 for the last 25 years' - Claudia Winkleman has found her era in her 50s, saying her fun is still to come

Claudia Winkleman is surely one of the most iconic presenters on TV. From her incredible Traitors outfits to her hilariously non-existent skincare routine, she's the down-to-earth presenter you can't help but adore.

She's even making a great case for your 50s and beyond being the best years of your life - who needs shots and long bar queues when you can be playing bridge and discussing the warmth of duvets?

Claudia delved into all of the reasons she loves being in her 50th decade during an appearance on Lorraine Candy and Trish Halpin's Postcards From Midlife podcast. It's safe to say from her comments, that she's definitely found her era.

"I've felt 64 for the last 25 years," she tells Lorraine and Trish with her usual wit and openness. "I wasn't very good at being 20," she adds, continuing, "I don't like queuing for nightclubs, I don't even understand nightclubs."

What does Claudia like instead? She is absolutely enamoured with playing bridge. "I want to go on bridge tours, that's the aim guys," she shares. Asked what she got out of winning at bridge, Claudia's answer is just so Claudia - "glory," she says, her clearly competitive nature on display, adding, "which is, as you know, everything."

While her comments about being a terrible twenty-something might have been a little tongue-in-cheek, Claudia does reveal that she's had a "brilliant time" and is "incredibly grateful" for the years that came before, but she's now firmly where she feels comfortable.

"I was born to be here," she says, making us love her just that little bit more. Apart from bridge, there's more that Claudia enjoys about getting older. "I like being with my same eight girls, I like being with my parents, I like being with my kids," she replies in response to being asked what gives her the most pleasure in her 50s.

And most excitingly of all, "I like a good 45-minute conversation about the perfect tog of a duvet," she reveals. We are unabashedly the same, Claudia.

"My fun is still to come," she announces, inspirationally, revealing that she asked for a crochet set for her 21st birthday, when her parents thought she'd want her friends over for cocktails.

1996: CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN talks CHAT-UP LINES | GOOD MORNING WITH ANNE AND NICK | BBC Archive - YouTube Watch On

Apart from embracing her advancing years and being the poster woman for positive ageing, Claudia's career is also booming.

A clip of her appearing on Good Morning With Anne and Nick back in 1996 has recently resurfaced, and she's referred to as a "chat up connoisseur" as she discusses the best dating tips.

Charting her career progression from these beginnings to being one of the most in-demand presenters of her generation is something very special. Claudia is unusual in that instead of being aged out of her career, she's ageing in.

She might be leaving Strictly, but her work diary remains jam-packed. Her words about loving her 50s embody part of what we love about Claudia - she is always unapologetically herself, and will remain a legendary figure in her industry for her natural relatability.