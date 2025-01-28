'I've never ever taken it off before bed' - Claudia Winkleman's night time skincare routine is nonexistent

If you've ever wondered about Claudia Winkleman's beauty routine, her night time skincare regime is exactly what you'd expect from the hugely relatable star.

There's just so much to love about Claudia Winkleman, and we're finding more to adore about the star with each passing day. It's not just her Traitors outfits and the dazzling black satin outfits she rocks when Strictly is airing, it's the entire package.

Claudia is self-deprecating without resorting to putting herself down in the way a lot of women feel they should. She's self-assured in the most relatable of ways - with lots of humour and very few cares to give about what others think of her.

Her unique look, from the infamous fringe, to the tan that borders on a satsuma-esque glow, to the gothic makeup, might draw scorn from somebody more vulnerable. But Claudia isn't bothered about what she looks like, and that level of confidence to step out looking so unconventional, inspires women everywhere to channel their inner Claudia and be whoever they want to be.

The latest snippet we've found out about Claudia, is that her night time skincare routine resembles that of a university student diving into bed straight from a night out - she simply doesn't have one. The presenter unabashedly admits to sleeping in her makeup every night.

"I've never ever taken it off before bed," the star said as per Women's Health, adding, "I have more fun in my dream." How does she deal with the carnage of makeup smeared bed linen? "With the eyeliner and the spray tan, it looks like I've had quite a nasty accident. You just have to apologise. I just wash [the sheets] a lot," she explains.

'What you look like is the least interesting thing about you' Claudia Winkleman

Refreshingly, and truthfully, Claudia has spawned a mantra to live by: "'What you look like is the least interesting thing about you" - we could not agree more. If you pin your happiness on your looks, there will come a day when ageing comes for you and "it's all going to fall apart," something Claudia has instilled in her three children, also.

"What I look like, how I’ve done my eyeliner – that’s not the shiz, the stuff is the inside, the chat, the brains, the laughs, the loyalty, the kindness, the cooking an extraordinary roast chicken," she adds with even more candour. Happy to keep the same look regardless of the socially constructed standards she's surrounded with, Claudia reveals, "I don’t care about what I look like...orange, black eyes, Tippex mouth."

Hilariously proud of, and owning her orange tinge, the star admits to using some fairly unconventional methods when it comes to maintaining her colour - during her university days, she smeared herself with used teabags and Bisto gravy granules to get her signature shade.

Laughing at herself, Claudia explains, "If you were using a Dulux colour chart, if there was one on there that said tangerine, right at the bottom, the one where you say, 'That’s going to be too much for our walls', it’s not too much for me. Put it on."

To top everything off, Claudia even holds her iconic fringe responsible for getting both her career and sex life off the ground. "People ask, Did you always have a fringe? Yes, I did," she explains, adding, "People ask what I am hiding with my fringe — it's a massive forehead that is repellent.

I was born with six extra teeth like a little dinosaur. When people saw me smile they screamed. But when I was 21 and a virgin, I got my fringe and everything started happening."