Claudia Winkleman's latest Strictly looks are our new favourite - who knew you could buy pre-loved designer dresses on Amazon?
She looked sleek in black satin for both Saturday's main show and the Sunday results
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly really are a powerhouse duo when it comes to presenting Strictly Come Dancing each weekend. They always look so glamorous!
Claudia's stylist Sinead McKeefry showed us how slinky black satin can be styled in different ways if you're already thinking about Christmas party outfits, and she also offered viewers the most amazing shopping tip for finding clothes on Amazon. Did you know you could buy designer labels like Burberry and Alexander McQueen in the pre-loved luxury section? I spend my days shopping online for fashion and I certainly didn't!
For Saturday night's show Claudia wore a black satin dress by Victoria Beckham that was pre-loved and sourced via Amazon. The voluminous sleeves are incredibly flattering, and when paired with jewellery by Edge of Ember (a favourite of Kate Middleton) and Tilly Sveaas, it's safe to say I'm well and truly persuaded that black satin is easier to wear than I thought.
Copy Claudia's look - Saturday
A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle)
A photo posted by on
Claudia's exact dress isn't up for grabs on Amazon, but this similar VB dress is. £364 is worth the investment for a designer dress, and the beauty of classic black is that you can wear it time and time again for lots of different occasions.
Exact match
This chunky gold necklace was a great way to mix things up a bit. If you're as much of a magpie as I am, check out the Black Friday jewellery deals I've got my eye on.
Exact match
Rings are a brilliant idea for a Christmas present - whether that's for yourself or for someone else! I can't choose between these green and black rings. A particularly happy reviewer wrote of the green option "One of the nicest rings I’ve ever worn! Beautiful and unique."
Copy Claudia's look - Sunday
A post shared by Sinead McKeefry (@sineadmckeefry)
A photo posted by on
Exact match
Claudia's exact top for the Strictly results show on Sunday is still up for grabs, but last time I checked there was only one size left so be quick! It would be a chic contender for jeans and a nice top this festive season.
If Claudia's Saint Laurent platform boots are a bit higher than you can handle, these FitFlop boots will do the trick perfectly. The gold metal detailing makes them look much more expensive than they are.
Shop more party season black satin
This is very VB for a fraction of the price. It pays to find a little black dress you love, and you could style this with knee high boots for the office as well as with heels for evening.
Satin can work really well for daytime as well as evening. My top tip is to embrace different textures like knitwear and even shearling as well.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
My Wife, My Abuser: Where is Sheree Spencer now?
Originally airing on Channel 5 and now on Netflix, My Wife, My Abuser: Captured on Camera has left viewers shocked - but what happened to Sheree Spencer after the events shown?
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Pillow review: heritage feel with adjustable thickness
British wool provides a natural and temperature-regulating, adjustable filling that I warmed to by my second night of testing.
By Caramel Quin Published
-
Sienna Miller wore this leopard print coat over 10 years ago and it’s still so on trend
Sienna Miller styled a stunning lace maxi dress with an oh-so chic leopard print coat back in 2013, and we still love the look today
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This might just be the best lookalike for Chanel's iconic Classic Flap Bag we’ve found - and it costs just £65
Get the designer look for less - a lot less
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston blends sultry and chic in tailored trousers, forest-green blazer and dainty gold jewellery
The actress' classy look is one we're recreating this season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Moss’ velvet blazer and knee high boots combination is cool casual at its finest
In a throwback look from 2020, Kate Moss elevated her casual jeans and sheer white t-shirt with a stunning velvet blazer and pair of winter-ready boots
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cat Deeley just wore the most flattering winter-ready black shift dress - the versatile piece works day or night
It's a masterclass in adding florals to a winter wardrobe
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I've been looking for Christmas party outfits, and Amal Clooney's asymmetric jumpsuit is the best by miles
She's the queen of jumpsuits, but this all-in-one from 2019 is surely her chicest. And it's still available to buy...
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton’s cranberry red jumper dress, relaxed coat and flat boots have got us excited for festive styling with a comfy twist
Helen Skelton wore a gorgeous knitted dress last December and proved that festive outfits can be snuggly and elegant
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're shopping Claudia Winkleman's stunning white winter coat from one of our favourite brands
This is an investment piece that you'll reach for time and time again
By Molly Smith Published