Claudia Winkleman's latest Strictly looks are our new favourite - who knew you could buy pre-loved designer dresses on Amazon?

She looked sleek in black satin for both Saturday's main show and the Sunday results

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly really are a powerhouse duo when it comes to presenting Strictly Come Dancing each weekend. They always look so glamorous!

Claudia's stylist Sinead McKeefry showed us how slinky black satin can be styled in different ways if you're already thinking about Christmas party outfits, and she also offered viewers the most amazing shopping tip for finding clothes on Amazon. Did you know you could buy designer labels like Burberry and Alexander McQueen in the pre-loved luxury section? I spend my days shopping online for fashion and I certainly didn't!

For Saturday night's show Claudia wore a black satin dress by Victoria Beckham that was pre-loved and sourced via Amazon. The voluminous sleeves are incredibly flattering, and when paired with jewellery by Edge of Ember (a favourite of Kate Middleton) and Tilly Sveaas, it's safe to say I'm well and truly persuaded that black satin is easier to wear than I thought.

Copy Claudia's look - Saturday

Victoria Beckham Pre-Loved Black Ruffled Open-Back Jersey Dress

Victoria Beckham Pre-Loved Dress

Claudia's exact dress isn't up for grabs on Amazon, but this similar VB dress is. £364 is worth the investment for a designer dress, and the beauty of classic black is that you can wear it time and time again for lots of different occasions.

Tilly Sveaas Large Gold Curb Chain Necklace

Tilly Sveaas Large Gold Curb Chain Necklace

This chunky gold necklace was a great way to mix things up a bit. If you're as much of a magpie as I am, check out the Black Friday jewellery deals I've got my eye on.

Charlotte Collins Malachite Statement Ring

Edge of Ember Malachite Ring and Onyx Ring

Rings are a brilliant idea for a Christmas present - whether that's for yourself or for someone else! I can't choose between these green and black rings. A particularly happy reviewer wrote of the green option "One of the nicest rings I’ve ever worn! Beautiful and unique."

Copy Claudia's look - Sunday

H&M draped blouse

H&M Draped Blouse

Claudia's exact top for the Strictly results show on Sunday is still up for grabs, but last time I checked there was only one size left so be quick! It would be a chic contender for jeans and a nice top this festive season.

F-Luma Chunky Snaffle Bit Platform Boot
FitFlop F-Luma Platform Boots at Nordstrom

If Claudia's Saint Laurent platform boots are a bit higher than you can handle, these FitFlop boots will do the trick perfectly. The gold metal detailing makes them look much more expensive than they are.

66 Denier Velvet Opaque Tights

Wolford 66 Denier Velvet Opaque Tights

A pair of opaque tights is a party season must-have and I really recommend Wolford. The velvet finish on these will look amazing with a sequin mini dress.

Shop more party season black satin

& Other Stories Bias-Cut Midi Dress
& Other Stories Bias-Cut Midi Dress

This is very VB for a fraction of the price. It pays to find a little black dress you love, and you could style this with knee high boots for the office as well as with heels for evening.

V by Very Draped Satin Shell Blouse
V by Very Draped Satin Shell Blouse

Satin can work really well for daytime as well as evening. My top tip is to embrace different textures like knitwear and even shearling as well.

Satin Back Crepe Long Sleeved Column Woven Midaxi Dress
Karen Millen Satin Midaxi Dress

This has got your name written all over it if you're looking for a more closely-fitting style. There's currently 40% off everything at Karen Millen (which is a Tess and Claudia favourite!) so don't delay.

Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

