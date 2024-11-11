Claudia Winkleman's latest Strictly looks are our new favourite - who knew you could buy pre-loved designer dresses on Amazon?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly really are a powerhouse duo when it comes to presenting Strictly Come Dancing each weekend. They always look so glamorous!

Claudia's stylist Sinead McKeefry showed us how slinky black satin can be styled in different ways if you're already thinking about Christmas party outfits, and she also offered viewers the most amazing shopping tip for finding clothes on Amazon. Did you know you could buy designer labels like Burberry and Alexander McQueen in the pre-loved luxury section? I spend my days shopping online for fashion and I certainly didn't!

For Saturday night's show Claudia wore a black satin dress by Victoria Beckham that was pre-loved and sourced via Amazon. The voluminous sleeves are incredibly flattering, and when paired with jewellery by Edge of Ember (a favourite of Kate Middleton) and Tilly Sveaas, it's safe to say I'm well and truly persuaded that black satin is easier to wear than I thought.

Copy Claudia's look - Saturday

A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle) A photo posted by on

Victoria Beckham Pre-Loved Dress 364.05 at Amazon Claudia's exact dress isn't up for grabs on Amazon, but this similar VB dress is. £364 is worth the investment for a designer dress, and the beauty of classic black is that you can wear it time and time again for lots of different occasions. Exact match Tilly Sveaas Large Gold Curb Chain Necklace £870 at Tilly Sveaas This chunky gold necklace was a great way to mix things up a bit. If you're as much of a magpie as I am, check out the Black Friday jewellery deals I've got my eye on. Exact match Edge of Ember Malachite Ring and Onyx Ring £128 each at Edge of Ember Rings are a brilliant idea for a Christmas present - whether that's for yourself or for someone else! I can't choose between these green and black rings. A particularly happy reviewer wrote of the green option "One of the nicest rings I’ve ever worn! Beautiful and unique."

Copy Claudia's look - Sunday

A post shared by Sinead McKeefry (@sineadmckeefry) A photo posted by on

Exact match H&M Draped Blouse £19.99 at H&M Claudia's exact top for the Strictly results show on Sunday is still up for grabs, but last time I checked there was only one size left so be quick! It would be a chic contender for jeans and a nice top this festive season. FitFlop F-Luma Platform Boots at Nordstrom £ 119.40 (was £159.20) at Nordstrom If Claudia's Saint Laurent platform boots are a bit higher than you can handle, these FitFlop boots will do the trick perfectly. The gold metal detailing makes them look much more expensive than they are. Wolford 66 Denier Velvet Opaque Tights £35 at M&S A pair of opaque tights is a party season must-have and I really recommend Wolford. The velvet finish on these will look amazing with a sequin mini dress.

Shop more party season black satin

& Other Stories Bias-Cut Midi Dress £110 at & Other Stories This is very VB for a fraction of the price. It pays to find a little black dress you love, and you could style this with knee high boots for the office as well as with heels for evening. V by Very Draped Satin Shell Blouse £22.40 (was £28) at Very Satin can work really well for daytime as well as evening. My top tip is to embrace different textures like knitwear and even shearling as well. Karen Millen Satin Midaxi Dress £71.40 (was £119) at Karen Millen This has got your name written all over it if you're looking for a more closely-fitting style. There's currently 40% off everything at Karen Millen (which is a Tess and Claudia favourite!) so don't delay.