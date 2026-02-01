‘I’m seeing a lot of women my age thriving’ - Tess Daly on starting a new business in her 50s and having a ‘second act’

After her shock Strictly exit, Tess Daly has no plans to slow down, and is relishing the "second act" movement women of her age are enjoying at the moment.

The 56-year-old presenter is excited about moving on to new projects, and starting a business in her 50s.

In conversation with Top Sante magazine, Tess says, "I feel like I'm seeing a lot of women my age thriving. So many girlfriends are flourishing and achieving more at this point in their careers than they have previously."

For those wondering about her next steps, has just launched her own business with friend Gayle Lawton, in the form of activewear brand, Naia Active.

Speaking of her joy at her new venture, Tess says, "I started a new business with my friend and I'm very proud of it. I do fee like there is an actual movement when it comes to women starting a new chapter in life, and I think it's absolutely brilliant."

It appears she isn't the only one of her friends branching out in midlife, sharing, "I'm seeing people all around me launching new careers, I really do feel like there is a 'second act' wave going on."

Proving that women in their middle era are just as driven as ever, she continues, "The generations before us were more likely to be thinking of slowing down and retiring, whereas no one I know is slowing down."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Describing what those around her are doing instead, the presenter says, "They're gearing up, discovering different creative sides of themselves in work and in life, and enjoying stepping into different roles."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The presenter also has some advice for any fellow midlife women who want to make some changes to their lives, but are currently unsure whether to take the plunge.

"If you have a creative urge to fulfil, my advice is just to go for it," she says, adding, "Because only you can make something happen."

She continues, "As long as you have your health and determination to succeed in a new endeavour, then you need to listen to your drive and follow it, because it could end up being one of the most fulfilling things you do."

For Tess another big part of feeling fulfilled at her stage of life is to practice self-care. Another sage piece of advice from the star is for other women to do the same.

"I think self-care is just being kind to yourself," she says, adding, "it's about the way you treat yourself and the way you talk to yourself."

Nobody can be off living out their midlife dreams without caring for themselves. Tess says, "We all have that negative voice in or heads that says, 'You can't do this,' but you have to fight that."

To conclude, she adds, "Nurture yourself and you self-worth with small acts of self-care, even if that's just treating yourself to a nice pair of shoes or a nice bar of chocolate."