Beyoncé's best looks of all time - from her Destiny's Child days to the Renaissance tour

A recap of Beyoncé's best looks to date, from the '00s right through to the present day...

By Naomi Jamieson
Beyoncé's best looks are as iconic as her illustrious discography itself, with the singer's statement style only getting bigger and bolder as the years go on.

From her Destiny's Child days, clad in iconic noughties trends to her shimmering red carpet gowns, Beyoncé Carter-Knowles knows a thing or two about looking great and picking the best dresses and designer heels - and she's rocked some incredible hair styles over the years, from long locks to short hairstyles that make us want to book a salon appointment. 

'Queen Bey' as she's affectionately known by her fanbase, is as much a titan in the music industry as she is in the fashion world, in fact, the term 'fashion royalty' springs to mind when recalling her catalogue of looks. 

The Drunk In Love singer has headlined at some of the most famous music venues across the globe and walked countless red carpets, always dressed in a veritable showstopper. For instance, few could forget her purple Versace dress from the 2003 BET Awards or her leather getups from the Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show. So, with that in mind, we've rounded up 32 of her most iconic looks of all time...

1. The hand jumpsuit

Beyoncé wears a sparkly jumpsuit with hands printed on it while she performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England.

Kicking off with one of the most iconic looks from Beyoncé's 2023 Renaissance World Tour, the singer took to the stage wearing this shimmering jumpsuit, adorned with strategically placed arms. The fitted Loewe bodysuit was covered in thousands of hand-applied Swarovski crystals and accessorized with a pair of long black gloves. This outfit, along with Beyoncé's immovable setting spray went viral the moment she wore it and has no doubt inspired many glittery fashion buys since.

2. The purple Versace dress

Beyoncé wears a purple dress as she performs during The 3rd Annual BET Awards - Show at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States.

This Versace dress is as iconic as it comes, in fact, it's in the same league as that green JLo Versace dress. Beyoncé wore the designer piece - with its flashes of neon green and daring cut-outs - during her performance at the 3rd Annual BET Awards show in 2005. Then in 2021, actress Zendaya wore a variation of the dress in tribute to the singer's famous '00s look. 

3. Beyoncé's golden 2017 Grammy look

Singer Beyoncé wears a gold outfit during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

This 2017 Grammy's look is just one instance where Beyoncé has left jaws on the floor with a head-to-toe gold look.  Her custom, embroidered Peter Dundas sheer dress truly stole the show, making Beyoncé look like a goddess incarnate. 

4. This Y2K Destiny's Child moment

Destiny's Child wear matching silver and white outfits at the 2000 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards

Pressing rewind back to the noughties, we couldn't not include a few nods to Destiny's Child's Y2K wardrobe. The girl group would often be snapped wearing coordinating outfits as this white and silver look from the 2000s Source Hip-Hop Music Awards is one of the best. For those who don't know, Beyoncé was in the band - whose songs include Survivor and Say My Name - alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams until 2005, before going solo.

5. Beyoncé's silver cowgirl look

Beyoncé wears a silver glittery outfit as she performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Another killer Renaissance look, Beyoncé took to the stay in a metallic cowboy hat and full-on glittery outfit at the MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023. This look is just one of the many ensembles that made up the singer's bespoke tour wardrobe and we're utterly obsessed with the sparkly fringing and epic tassels. 

6. The 2015 Met Gala

Beyoncé wears a sheer glittery dress as she attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

Putting her stamp on the sheer dress trend - which has since dominated the 2023 fashion trends - Beyoncé wore this glittering nude Givenchy number at the 2015 Met Gala, where the theme was "China: Through The Looking Glass." This fit is up there with some of the best Met Gala looks of all time.

7. Her 'The Lion King' premiere dress

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter wears a gold dress as she attends the European Premiere of "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.

Stepping out for the European premiere of the live-action The Lion King, Beyoncé stunned in this gold/yellow Cong Tri dress. The bardot-style gown featured a dramatic leg slit, that cut right up to her hip and a chest cut-out. 

8. Beyoncé's sequined pregnancy reveal

Beyoncé wears black trousers and a red sequin blazer as she performs onstage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA.

One moment for the history books, Beyoncé wore this black trouser and sequin blazer combo to announce, onstage at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, that she and her husband, Jay-Z were expecting their first baby. She took to the stage with the blazer initially buttoned, before opening it to reveal her blossoming bump, to raucous applause. 

9. The 2016 Met Gala

Beyoncé wears a pink, latex dress as she attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

Widely regarded as one of the best Met Gala themes to date, Beyoncé wore this embellished latex Givenchy dress to the 2017 "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Met Gala. This dress features a mermaid-style silhouette and puff sleeves. 

10. This voluminous orange dress

Beyoncé wears a yellow gown as she performs onstage during the "On The Run II" Tour - New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on August 2, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This voluminous orange dress is a true triumph. Beyoncé looked incredible as she performed at the Met Life Stadium on August 2, 2018, for her "On The Run II Tour." She paired the statement dress with silver glittered heels and wore her have in waves. 

11. Queen Bey indeed

Beyoncé wears a bee outfit as she performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England.

No doubt a nod to her 'Queen Bey' nickname, Beyoncé wore this dramatic bee costume during the UK leg of her Renaissance world tour. Taking to the stage of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the singer paired her antenna and yellow stripes with some knee-high boots

12. This black gown from the 2005 Oscars

Beyoncé wears a black gown as she performs the Best Song nominee "Learn to be Lonely" from "The Phantom of the Opera"

Performing the Oscar-nominated song "Learn to be Lonely" from The Phantom of the Opera, Beyoncé wore this incredible black gown, paired with long black gloves and an elaborate silver necklace. She wore her hair in a sleek, bold up-do with a huge bun adding serious glamour to the look. Want to replicate Bey's statement bun? These affordable hair donuts will make getting the perfect up-do a little easier. 

13. Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Opting for a tailored blue dress - complete with corset detailing, a low cut v-neckline and dramatic shoulder pads - Beyoncé posed alongside her husband, Jay-Z at the 2020 Roc Nation brunch. She accessorised with a pair of silver statement earrings, silver strappy heels and bared her totally toned legs, wearing her straight hair in a slick middle parting. 

14. This Destiny's Child cowgirl look

Destiny's Child wear silver cowboy hats and blue outfits whilst signing in support of their third album, "Survivor" at Rockefeller Center in New York City, New York, United States.

Perhaps marking the start of Beyoncé's affinity with silver cowboy boots and hats (they were everywhere during her Renaissance tour in 2023), Destiny's Child rocked matching blue, Western-style outfits at Rockefeller Center in New York City, in 2001. 

15. Beyoncé's feathered VH1 Divas Duets dress

Beyoncé wears a black and white dress during VH1 Divas Duets: A Concert to Benefit the VH1 Save the Music Foundation - Show at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Beyoncé treated us to this incredible black dress with white feather-like detailing during her performance at the VH1 Divas Duets concert in 2003. The dazzling dress featured intricate sheer panels and a flowing skirt as she took to the stage in iconic diva style. We're still obsessed decades later!

16. Her gold glittery bodysuit

Singer Beyoncé wears a gold outfit as she performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on June 21, 2009 in New York City.

Yet another gold number worthy of making this list, Beyoncé rocked a bedazzled bodysuit while performing at Madison Square Garden in 2009. The suit features three different shades of gold sequins and what appears to be a mini cape and perfectly complimented her shimmering golden stiletto heels. These golden metallic heels by Dune are ideal for replicating Beyonce's gold shoe moment. 

17. Givenchy at the 2012 Met Gala

Beyonce wears a black and purple gown as she attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City.

Marking her third appearance at the Met Gala, Beyoncé wore this black and purple lace Givenchy dress up the red-carpet-clad steps of the Metropolitan Museum. The theme for the 2012 event was "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" with the singer opting for a partially sheer dress, with a feathered black-to-purple gradient skirt. 

18. Her pink Ashi Studio dress

Beyoncé wears a pink tulle dress as she performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Beyoncé was a vision in pink when she graced the stage for the Global Citizen Festival in 2019, wearing a dramatic tulle, couture Ashi Studio gown. The hot pink dress was comprised of large, layered ruffles and winged-out shoulders. 

19. This leather look from the XLVII Super bowl

Singer Beyoncé wears a leather outfits as she performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Leather was a major theme during Beyoncé's halftime show for the XLVII Super bowl. For one number she commanded the stage in this black bodysuit, complete with long gloves and knee-high boots. 

20. This blue floral number

Beyoncé wears along floral blue dress during VH1 Divas Duets: A Concert to Benefit the VH1 Save the Music Foundation - Audience and Backstage at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

If you're in need of some summer dress inspiration, or perhaps a wedding guest dress, this blue floral look from Beyoncé's appearance at the  VH1 Divas Duets Concert in 2003. She wore this flowy maxi dress, complete with spaghetti straps and gold jewellery backstage at the event and it's still very relevant in today's spring/summer dress trends!

21. Beyoncé's 2007 Golden Globe dress

Singer/Actress Beyoncé Knowles wears a gold dress as she arrives at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 15, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California.

Attending the 2007 Golden Globes, Beyoncé opted for an elegant gold and silver gown, adorned with reflective sequins. The dress boasted a classic silhouette, with a V-shaped necklace and a small diamond cutout. 

22.This red one-shoulder dress

Beyoncé wears a red dress as she attends the 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Following her iconic on-stage pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé swiftly changed into this statement red, one-shoulder gown, that perfectly hugged her baby bump. 

23. Destiny's Child's low-rise jeans

Destiny's Child - Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, & Michelle Williams wear Levi's Superlow Jeans for a photo shoot

The last entry from Destiny's Child's 2000s style era to this list, here the band is seen modelling Levi's 'Super low' jeans, with Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle all wearing matching but different colour crop tops. This look truly captures Y2K style at its finest

24. Beyoncé's leather 2021 Grammys dress

Beyoncé wears a leather dress as she accepts the Best R&B Performance award for 'Black Parade' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Accepting the award for Best R&B Performance, Beyoncé wore this shiny leather mini dress, along with a pair of dramatic gold and black drop earrings and some matching gloves. 

25. Her pink tiered 2004 Grammys dress

Singer/actress Beyonce Knowles wears a pink dress as she performs at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.

Performing alongside music legend, Prince, Beyoncé commemorated the moment with this hot pink feathered dress. The ensemble was adorned with rhinestones and featured a tiered-like design and feathers covering the hem of the skirt.

26. Beyoncé's black Oscars dress

Beyonce wears a black gown as she arrives at the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California.

Embodying old Hollywood glamour, Beyoncé wore this stunning black velvet dress to the 2005 Academy Awards. Along with a train, the dress boasted a chic sculpted neckline and sleek skirt. She accessorized the dress with some equally classic diamond earrings and a black clutch bag.

27. This low-rise jean moment

Beyoncé wears a red top and jeans alongside Destiny's Child at the PARTY IN THE PARK, HYDE PARK

Offering us another window into '00s style, Beyoncé wore this red bandana top with a pair of classic, low-rise jeans - with red flower details - whilst performing in Hyde Park, alongside her Destiny's Child bandmates, in 2000. Low-rise jeans have been having something of a renaissance in recent years, no doubt thanks to vintage looks like this. 

28. Beyoncé's 2023 Grammys look

Beyoncé wears a gold and silver dress as she accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Accepting her 29th Grammy Award in 2023, Beyoncé opted for her favourite gold and silver colourway and a pair of long gloves. The skirt featured stylish ruffles, while the bodice was strapless, with corset-style ribbing. 

29. This feathered number

Beyoncé wears a glittery dress as she performs onstage during the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2018 at Barker Hangar on October 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Returning to another classic silhouette, Beyoncé wore this sheer, crystal-covered dress while performing at the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala in 2018. The dress, with its dainty feathering, is beyond chic and made Beyoncé look truly ethereal. 

30. Beyoncé futuristic Renaissance look

Beyoncé wears a silver outfit as she performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

In yet another example of Beyoncé's incredible Renaissance costumes, this silver panelled look is the perfect mix of futuristic and contemporary. We especially love the tilted hat and reflective sunglasses.

31. Beyoncé's Coachella outfit

Beyonce Knowles wears a yellow cropped jumper and denim shorts as she performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California.

While headlining at Coachella 2018, Beyoncé took to the stage wearing a bold yellow cropped jumper and some high-rise denim shorts, as well as some glittering leg warmers. 

32. The red sequin dress from the 2017 Grammys

Beyoncé wears a red sequin dress as she poses for photographs backstage at THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 12

After wowing in her gold Peter Dundas stage look, Beyoncé changed into this shimmering red gown and scooped not one but two awards for "Best Music Video" and "Best Urban Contemporary Album." The sequin number had a low-cut neckline, which the singer paired with a long beaded necklace.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.


Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.

