Beyoncé's best looks of all time - from her Destiny's Child days to the Renaissance tour

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Beyoncé's best looks are as iconic as her illustrious discography itself, with the singer's statement style only getting bigger and bolder as the years go on.

From her Destiny's Child days, clad in iconic noughties trends to her shimmering red carpet gowns, Beyoncé Carter-Knowles knows a thing or two about looking great and picking the best dresses and designer heels - and she's rocked some incredible hair styles over the years, from long locks to short hairstyles that make us want to book a salon appointment.

'Queen Bey' as she's affectionately known by her fanbase, is as much a titan in the music industry as she is in the fashion world, in fact, the term 'fashion royalty' springs to mind when recalling her catalogue of looks.

The Drunk In Love singer has headlined at some of the most famous music venues across the globe and walked countless red carpets, always dressed in a veritable showstopper. For instance, few could forget her purple Versace dress from the 2003 BET Awards or her leather getups from the Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show. So, with that in mind, we've rounded up 32 of her most iconic looks of all time...

Beyoncé's best looks

1. The hand jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Kicking off with one of the most iconic looks from Beyoncé's 2023 Renaissance World Tour, the singer took to the stage wearing this shimmering jumpsuit, adorned with strategically placed arms. The fitted Loewe bodysuit was covered in thousands of hand-applied Swarovski crystals and accessorized with a pair of long black gloves. This outfit, along with Beyoncé's immovable setting spray went viral the moment she wore it and has no doubt inspired many glittery fashion buys since.

2. The purple Versace dress

(Image credit: Getty Images: Steve Grayson/WireImage)

This Versace dress is as iconic as it comes, in fact, it's in the same league as that green JLo Versace dress. Beyoncé wore the designer piece - with its flashes of neon green and daring cut-outs - during her performance at the 3rd Annual BET Awards show in 2005. Then in 2021, actress Zendaya wore a variation of the dress in tribute to the singer's famous '00s look.

3. Beyoncé's golden 2017 Grammy look

(Image credit: Getty Images: Christopher Polk)

This 2017 Grammy's look is just one instance where Beyoncé has left jaws on the floor with a head-to-toe gold look. Her custom, embroidered Peter Dundas sheer dress truly stole the show, making Beyoncé look like a goddess incarnate.

4. This Y2K Destiny's Child moment

(Image credit: Getty Images:SGranitz/WireImage)

Pressing rewind back to the noughties, we couldn't not include a few nods to Destiny's Child's Y2K wardrobe. The girl group would often be snapped wearing coordinating outfits as this white and silver look from the 2000s Source Hip-Hop Music Awards is one of the best. For those who don't know, Beyoncé was in the band - whose songs include Survivor and Say My Name - alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams until 2005, before going solo.

5. Beyoncé's silver cowgirl look

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Another killer Renaissance look, Beyoncé took to the stay in a metallic cowboy hat and full-on glittery outfit at the MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023. This look is just one of the many ensembles that made up the singer's bespoke tour wardrobe and we're utterly obsessed with the sparkly fringing and epic tassels.

6. The 2015 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images: Dimitrios Kambouris)

Putting her stamp on the sheer dress trend - which has since dominated the 2023 fashion trends - Beyoncé wore this glittering nude Givenchy number at the 2015 Met Gala, where the theme was "China: Through The Looking Glass." This fit is up there with some of the best Met Gala looks of all time.

7. Her 'The Lion King' premiere dress

(Image credit: Getty Images: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Stepping out for the European premiere of the live-action The Lion King, Beyoncé stunned in this gold/yellow Cong Tri dress. The bardot-style gown featured a dramatic leg slit, that cut right up to her hip and a chest cut-out.

8. Beyoncé's sequined pregnancy reveal

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kristian Dowling)

One moment for the history books, Beyoncé wore this black trouser and sequin blazer combo to announce, onstage at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, that she and her husband, Jay-Z were expecting their first baby. She took to the stage with the blazer initially buttoned, before opening it to reveal her blossoming bump, to raucous applause.

9. The 2016 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images: Dimitrios Kambouris)

Widely regarded as one of the best Met Gala themes to date, Beyoncé wore this embellished latex Givenchy dress to the 2017 "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Met Gala. This dress features a mermaid-style silhouette and puff sleeves.

10. This voluminous orange dress

(Image credit: Getty Images: Larry Busacca/PW18/for Parkwood Entertainment)

This voluminous orange dress is a true triumph. Beyoncé looked incredible as she performed at the Met Life Stadium on August 2, 2018, for her "On The Run II Tour." She paired the statement dress with silver glittered heels and wore her have in waves.

11. Queen Bey indeed

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

No doubt a nod to her 'Queen Bey' nickname, Beyoncé wore this dramatic bee costume during the UK leg of her Renaissance world tour. Taking to the stage of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the singer paired her antenna and yellow stripes with some knee-high boots.

12. This black gown from the 2005 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images: M. Caulfield/WireImage/Michael Caulfield Archive)

Performing the Oscar-nominated song "Learn to be Lonely" from The Phantom of the Opera, Beyoncé wore this incredible black gown, paired with long black gloves and an elaborate silver necklace. She wore her hair in a sleek, bold up-do with a huge bun adding serious glamour to the look. Want to replicate Bey's statement bun? These affordable hair donuts will make getting the perfect up-do a little easier.

13. Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kevin Mazur)

Opting for a tailored blue dress - complete with corset detailing, a low cut v-neckline and dramatic shoulder pads - Beyoncé posed alongside her husband, Jay-Z at the 2020 Roc Nation brunch. She accessorised with a pair of silver statement earrings, silver strappy heels and bared her totally toned legs, wearing her straight hair in a slick middle parting.

14. This Destiny's Child cowgirl look

(Image credit: Getty Images:RJ Capak/WireImage)

Perhaps marking the start of Beyoncé's affinity with silver cowboy boots and hats (they were everywhere during her Renaissance tour in 2023), Destiny's Child rocked matching blue, Western-style outfits at Rockefeller Center in New York City, in 2001.

15. Beyoncé's feathered VH1 Divas Duets dress

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Beyoncé treated us to this incredible black dress with white feather-like detailing during her performance at the VH1 Divas Duets concert in 2003. The dazzling dress featured intricate sheer panels and a flowing skirt as she took to the stage in iconic diva style. We're still obsessed decades later!

16. Her gold glittery bodysuit

(Image credit: Getty Images: Bryan Bedder)

Yet another gold number worthy of making this list, Beyoncé rocked a bedazzled bodysuit while performing at Madison Square Garden in 2009. The suit features three different shades of gold sequins and what appears to be a mini cape and perfectly complimented her shimmering golden stiletto heels. These golden metallic heels by Dune are ideal for replicating Beyonce's gold shoe moment.

17. Givenchy at the 2012 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images: Larry Busacca)

Marking her third appearance at the Met Gala, Beyoncé wore this black and purple lace Givenchy dress up the red-carpet-clad steps of the Metropolitan Museum. The theme for the 2012 event was "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" with the singer opting for a partially sheer dress, with a feathered black-to-purple gradient skirt.

18. Her pink Ashi Studio dress

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kevin Mazur)

Beyoncé was a vision in pink when she graced the stage for the Global Citizen Festival in 2019, wearing a dramatic tulle, couture Ashi Studio gown. The hot pink dress was comprised of large, layered ruffles and winged-out shoulders.

19. This leather look from the XLVII Super bowl

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Leather was a major theme during Beyoncé's halftime show for the XLVII Super bowl. For one number she commanded the stage in this black bodysuit, complete with long gloves and knee-high boots.

20. This blue floral number

(Image credit: Getty Images: KMazur/WireImage)

If you're in need of some summer dress inspiration, or perhaps a wedding guest dress, this blue floral look from Beyoncé's appearance at the VH1 Divas Duets Concert in 2003. She wore this flowy maxi dress, complete with spaghetti straps and gold jewellery backstage at the event and it's still very relevant in today's spring/summer dress trends!

21. Beyoncé's 2007 Golden Globe dress

(Image credit: Getty Images: Frazer Harrison)

Attending the 2007 Golden Globes, Beyoncé opted for an elegant gold and silver gown, adorned with reflective sequins. The dress boasted a classic silhouette, with a V-shaped necklace and a small diamond cutout.

22.This red one-shoulder dress

(Image credit: Getty Images: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Following her iconic on-stage pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé swiftly changed into this statement red, one-shoulder gown, that perfectly hugged her baby bump.

23. Destiny's Child's low-rise jeans

(Image credit: Getty images:KMazur/WireImage)

The last entry from Destiny's Child's 2000s style era to this list, here the band is seen modelling Levi's 'Super low' jeans, with Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle all wearing matching but different colour crop tops. This look truly captures Y2K style at its finest

24. Beyoncé's leather 2021 Grammys dress

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kevin Winter)

Accepting the award for Best R&B Performance, Beyoncé wore this shiny leather mini dress, along with a pair of dramatic gold and black drop earrings and some matching gloves.

25. Her pink tiered 2004 Grammys dress

(Image credit: Getty Images: Frank Micelotta)

Performing alongside music legend, Prince, Beyoncé commemorated the moment with this hot pink feathered dress. The ensemble was adorned with rhinestones and featured a tiered-like design and feathers covering the hem of the skirt.

26. Beyoncé's black Oscars dress

(Image credit: Getty Images: Frank Micelotta)

Embodying old Hollywood glamour, Beyoncé wore this stunning black velvet dress to the 2005 Academy Awards. Along with a train, the dress boasted a chic sculpted neckline and sleek skirt. She accessorized the dress with some equally classic diamond earrings and a black clutch bag.

27. This low-rise jean moment

(Image credit: Getty Images: Mick Hutson/Redferns )

Offering us another window into '00s style, Beyoncé wore this red bandana top with a pair of classic, low-rise jeans - with red flower details - whilst performing in Hyde Park, alongside her Destiny's Child bandmates, in 2000. Low-rise jeans have been having something of a renaissance in recent years, no doubt thanks to vintage looks like this.

28. Beyoncé's 2023 Grammys look

(Image credit: Getty Images: Frazer Harrison)

Accepting her 29th Grammy Award in 2023, Beyoncé opted for her favourite gold and silver colourway and a pair of long gloves. The skirt featured stylish ruffles, while the bodice was strapless, with corset-style ribbing.

29. This feathered number

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kevin Mazur)

Returning to another classic silhouette, Beyoncé wore this sheer, crystal-covered dress while performing at the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala in 2018. The dress, with its dainty feathering, is beyond chic and made Beyoncé look truly ethereal.

30. Beyoncé futuristic Renaissance look

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

In yet another example of Beyoncé's incredible Renaissance costumes, this silver panelled look is the perfect mix of futuristic and contemporary. We especially love the tilted hat and reflective sunglasses.

31. Beyoncé's Coachella outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images: Larry Busacca)

While headlining at Coachella 2018, Beyoncé took to the stage wearing a bold yellow cropped jumper and some high-rise denim shorts, as well as some glittering leg warmers.

32. The red sequin dress from the 2017 Grammys

(Image credit: Getty Images:Phil McCarten/CBS)

After wowing in her gold Peter Dundas stage look, Beyoncé changed into this shimmering red gown and scooped not one but two awards for "Best Music Video" and "Best Urban Contemporary Album." The sequin number had a low-cut neckline, which the singer paired with a long beaded necklace.