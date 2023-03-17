Beyoncé's see-through dress and metal corset hit all the right notes as she shares photos from her gold party

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Beyoncé's see-through gold dress leaves little to the imagination as she shares behind-the-scenes shots from her Oscars after-party.

The star and her husband Jay Z hosted their Gold Party after the Oscars 2023 in the Chateau Marmont parking lot. The power couple's event is considered one of the most exclusive of the ceremony's after-parties - even though it was only in its second year.

Unlike other after-party events, Jay Z and Beyoncé's Gold Party has no red carpet, no press in attendance, and no sponsorship. This is what makes it so exclusive, in comparison to other parties like the famous Vanity Fair soiree.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It goes without saying that Ms Knowles came dressed to impress and totally floored her fans after sharing some images days after her exclusive, swanky soiree.

"Idk where she was or what she was doing… but she went there and she did that! 🔥," commented one fan. "How does it feel to run the world?," added another.

The sheer gold mesh number, from the Fall 2023 collection of legendary Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana, was synched in at the waist with a metallic corset - closed with a lock. She accessorized with a pair of gold stiletto heels and narrow, rectangular sunglasses to top the look off.

Her sleek, long blonde hair was down for the occasion, adding to the air of a golden goddess. Despite running the world and being able to do whatever the hell she wants, Beyonce chose to wear some gold pasties covering her nipples.

(Image credit: Timothy Norris / Stringer)

Beyoncé's see-through dress stood out even more while juxtaposed against her husband Jay Z's classic dinner jacket and black tie get-up. Interestingly enough - it was also the second year in a row she chose a gold sheer look for the night.

The singer appears to be going through her platinum, silver, and gold era as she's frequently chosen this color scheme for red carpet events. The metallic aesthetic also features heavily in her 2023 Renaissance album and tour of the same name.

Only last year, Beyoncé wore Tiffany & Co's most expensive diamond and speaking of shining bright like a diamond - another legendary songstress brought a hell of a lot of bling to the Gold Party.

(Image credit: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images)

Although it was a press-free event, Page Six (opens in new tab) reports that Rihanna attended the party wearing a $1.8M diamond belly chain around her blossoming baby bump.

"Valued at a staggering $1.8M on its own, [the belly chain] was set with more than 139 carats of oval-, round- and marquise rose-cut diamonds set in platinum," explained the publication.

Rihanna wasn't the only VIP who attended the swanky event and the Mirror reports that guests included the Hollywood elite. Stars like P. Diddy, Adele, Gigi Hadid, Kanye West, Leonardo Di Caprio, and the Kardashians are believed to have made the uber-exclusive guest list.