Oscars 2023 live: How to watch the 95th Academy Awards as the countdown begins

Hollywood's most glamorous night of the year is finally upon us. That's right, the Oscars 2023 are here with Hollywood's finest set to grace this year's champagne-colored carpet very soon.
Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the way when it comes to nominations, with the indie movie up for 11 prizes including the coveted Best Picture award and several acting nominations for the stellar cast which includes Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis. All Quiet on the Western Front, Tar, Elvis and Banshees of Inisherin are also nominated for the Best Picture gong and are expected to win elsewhere.
And then there's the drama. Who could forget last year's Slap? (certainly not the Academy, which has a freshly appointed crisis team in place). Or the outfits; can anyone top our fashion editor's selection of the best Oscars dresses from the last 20 years? Follow the highs and lows with us tonight as we report on the 95th Academy Awards, as they happen.
Our coverage will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 10pm GMT. Bookmark this page, grab a glass of fizz, don your finest frock and get settled - because it's going to be a long night.
How can I watch the Oscars?
You can tune into the action on ABC (opens in new tab), with pre-show coverage starting from 1:30pm ET and the ceremony from 8pm. Cable subscribers can watch it on their TV or via the ABC website or app.
Other streaming services are airing the show too, such as Hulu Live TV (opens in new tab), YouTube TV (opens in new tab), FuboTV (opens in new tab) and The Roku Channel (opens in new tab).
UK viewers can tune into Sky's temporary Sky Cinema Oscars channel which is broadcasting the event from 1am with red carpet coverage starting earlier. All of Sky's coverage can also be streamed via NOW with a NOW Sky Cinema Pass (opens in new tab) Alternatively, you can make use of the NOW seven-day free trial.
Find out more on our dedicated guide on how to watch the Oscars from anywhere in the world.
What time does the Oscars start?
The Oscars kicks off at 8pm ET/5pm PT. That's 12am in the UK for any early birds (or night owls) who want to follow the action.
ABC will start its pre-show coverage at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT, with its red carpet coverage starting from 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT. Other networks will start showing coverage at slightly different times, for example, in the UK, Sky Showcase will start its red carpet coverage from 11pm (7pm ET) to midnight.