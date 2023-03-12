Oscars 2023 live: How to watch the 95th Academy Awards as the countdown begins

Hollywood's most glamorous night of the year is finally upon us. That's right, the Oscars 2023 are here with Hollywood's finest set to grace this year's champagne-colored carpet very soon.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the way when it comes to nominations, with the indie movie up for 11 prizes including the coveted Best Picture award and several acting nominations for the stellar cast which includes Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis. All Quiet on the Western Front, Tar, Elvis and Banshees of Inisherin are also nominated for the Best Picture gong and are expected to win elsewhere.

And then there's the drama. Who could forget last year's Slap? (certainly not the Academy, which has a freshly appointed crisis team in place). Or the outfits; can anyone top our fashion editor's selection of the best Oscars dresses from the last 20 years? Follow the highs and lows with us tonight as we report on the 95th Academy Awards, as they happen.

Our coverage will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 10pm GMT. Bookmark this page, grab a glass of fizz, don your finest frock and get settled - because it's going to be a long night.