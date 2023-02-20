Is All Quiet on the Western Front a remake and where to watch all of the different movies?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

All Quiet on the Western Front has been an absolute triumph since its release in October and is now experiencing a new resurgence of popularity since sweeping through awards season.

The film won seven BAFTAs on Sunday, February 19, and it is now well positioned to win even more accolades as it has received 9 Oscar nominations across a number of categories. But where can you watch this film? Is it based on a book, or is it a remake of a film that already exists? Here is everything you need to know...

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is All Quiet on the Western Front a remake?

No, All Quiet on the Western Front is not a remake. The film is based on a book and is an adaptation of this story that was first published in 1929.

However, there have been other adaptations of this novel that have made it to the screen, but each has been inspired by the text and are therefore not considered remakes. Here is how you can watch the 2022 adaptation of this novel, along with the 1930s and 1970s adaptations...

How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

All Quiet on the Western Front is available to view on Netflix and was first released on October 28, 2022. The film is described as an 'anti-war epic' and was directed by Edward Berger. The movie stars Felix Kammerer as Paul Bäumer, Albrecht Schuch as Stanislaus "Kat" Katczinsky, Daniel Brühl as Matthias Erzberger, Aaron Hilmer as Albert Kropp, and Moritz Klaus as Franz Müller.

How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) is the earliest adaptation of this story and was released just a year after the original novel was released. The film was directed in black and white by Lewis Milestone and stars Lew Ayres as Paul Bäumer, Louis Wolheim as Stanislaus Katczinsky, John Wray as Himmelstoss, Arnold Lucy as Professor Kantorek, and Ben Alexander as Franz Kemmerich.

The film is an American production and is made in the English language. Its run time is 133 minutes (2 hours 13 minutes) and it was the first film to win the Academy Awards for both Outstanding Production and Best Director.

This film is available to buy or rent on Amazon for £2.49 (opens in new tab).

How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front (1979)

All Quiet on the Western Front (1979) was the most recent adaptation of this book before the 2022 Netflix version was released. The film has a run time of 2hrs and 36 minutes and was made for television and was a joint American and British production.

The film was directed by Delbert Mann and stars Richard Thomas as Paul Bäumer, Ernest Borgnine as Stanislaus "Kat" Katczinsky, Donald Pleasence as Kantorek, and Ian Holm as Himmelstoss.

This film is available to buy on Amazon for £5.99 (opens in new tab)

All Quiet on the Western Front (1979) (Image credit: Alamy)

How to read the book All Quiet on the Western Front (1929)

All Quiet on the Western Front is a German novel by Erich Maria Remarque who was a German veteran of World War I. The book was originally titled Im Westen nichts Neues, which translates to English as 'Nothing New in the West.'

The first English translation of this German novel by Arthur Wesley Wheen gave the title a nonliteral translation; All Quiet on the Western Front. This title has remained consistent with other translations of the best-selling book.

You can currently purchase a paperback version of this book on Amazon for £7.99 (opens in new tab) or a digital Kindle copy for £7.99. It has been translated from German into a number of different languages, which are also available to purchase.