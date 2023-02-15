Where to watch Alice, Darling in the UK and US

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ever since Anna Kendrick's new movie, Alice, Darling premiered in Canada last year, fans of the Pitch Perfect star have been desperate to know how to watch the psychological drama in the UK or the US.

Anna Kendrick fans, listen up – the Oscar-nominated actress's latest film is finally available to watch online.

Alice, Darling premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022, a few months before its exclusive release in January at AMC theatres across the world.

Directed by Mary Nighy and written by Alanna Francis, the psychological thriller tells the story of Alice (Kendrick), a young woman who is trapped in an emotionally abusive relationship with her boyfriend, Simon (Charlie Carrick).

After growing increasingly concerned about Alice's well-being, her two close friends, Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn), and Sophie (Wunmi Mosaku), suggest that the trio take a vacation to the countryside together. It is during this trip that Alice gains the perspective she so desperately needs to reflect on her toxic relationship, and ultimately, begin the journey to recovery.

(Image credit: Getty)

Kendrick, who is best known for her roles in comedies like Pitch Perfect and Drinking Buddies, wasn't initially convinced that she was the right candidate for the role.

"The movie was so personal, there was a point where I was like ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is too soon to be doing this role," the 34-year-old revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2022. She went on to say she's ultimately glad she signed up, however, explaining that "the process of making the movie was really healing."

Kendrick has previously spoken out about her own history with problematic relationships, revealing on a January 2023 episode of the Armchair Expert that her self-esteem plummeted during a past romance.

"About six years in, somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, 'I'm living with a stranger. Like, I don't know what's happening,'" she said. "It wasn't just the 'Oh, I'm losing a relationship.' It was that I believed that if we broke up or, you know, if he left basically, it was a confirmation that it's because I'm impossible, I'm lucky that he's even tolerating my bullsh*t."

How can I watch Alice, Darling at home?

After months of anxious anticipation, Alice, Darling is finally available to watch on a variety of different online platforms. Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) and Apple TV (opens in new tab) are now streaming the film, much to the delight of Kendrick's loyal fanbase. Alternatively, you can buy it on YouTube (opens in new tab) or Google Play (opens in new tab) for £11.99/$14.50.