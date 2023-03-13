We can't get enough of Nicole Kidman's energy this Oscars weekend as she packs on PDA with husband of 16 years

If anyone has earned the right to truly just let her hair down and enjoy the Oscars this weekend, it’s Nicole Kidman.

A five time Academy Award nominee (and one time winner, for her work in 2003’s The Hours) Nicole has navigated the industry for over four decades.

She has even translated her success from the big screen to the small screen, picking up two Emmys for her work in Big Little Lies.

So, it’s fair to say her track record speaks for itself.

Which could be why the Australian icon is just enjoying this weekend and having fun.

It all started with an incredibly sultry Instagram snap. With her hair tied back in a messy ponytail, Nicole sat on a chair looking extra leggy.

While she rocked a jacket, a long necklace and what appeared to be a lacy looking top, Nicole’s legs stole the show as she crossed them seductively in a pair of dark tights.

Nicole captioned the shot, “Saturday Night.”

Our Saturday night looked quite different, but that’s the power of Nicole Kidman.

Fans flooded her comments with praise for the powerful and confident shot.

One wrote, “Legs for days!” while another pointed out that Nicole appears to have skipped the aging process, writing “Father Time called, your [sic] late on your aging.”

Now, from Saturday night sultriness to Sunday evening smooches, Nicole kept the same energy while on the Oscars 2023 Champagne carpet.

Nicole, who wore a black Armani Privé gown with silver flower details, packed on the PDA with husband Keith Urban.

It was a different look than has come to be expected from the Moulin Rouge! star, who completed her look with a loose waved hairstyle.

Nicole’s rock-chick look could explain why she was feeling extra frisky with her country singer hubby, to whom she’s been married for 16 years.

Nicole and Keith were wed on June 25, 2006, at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on the grounds of St Patrick's Estate in Manly, Sydney.

They share two children, daughters Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12.

But, as they proved on tonight’s champagne carpet, they’ve very much kept the spark alive.

What’s one of the secrets to their relationship?

Going old school when it comes to keeping in touch.

“Keith and I don't ever text. We call. That's just what we've always done. We're old-school," Nicole has previously shared in an interview with InStyle magazine back in 2017.

In 2022 though, Nicole argued that she eschews giving out advice. She told Today's entertainment editor Richard Wilkins, “We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

Explaining that her marriage shouldn't be considered an archetype because every relationship is different, Nicole added, "Everyone has the right to their own relationship. We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."