Andie MacDowell 'feels sorry' for people who don't like her grey hair

Andie MacDowell is a screen icon, a fashion icon, and is now rapidly becoming a legend for something else that's hugely important in mainstream conversation: positive ageing.

It hasn't been an easy road for the star to see the beauty in her changing body as she advances in years, and we appreciate her honesty when she talks about sometimes having to dig deep to make peace with what society views as negative changes to her appearance.

However, Andie has found her path, and she's sticking to it with gusto. That means embracing the growing hair trend of embracing her natural shade of silvery grey.

Not everyone agrees with her bold statement, but the actress accepts that, and even "feels sorry" for those who comment negatively about her sleek, silver curls.

Although she suggests the response to her decision to go natural "has been wonderful," she's also been told, "you look older" by some people.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In conversation with Good Housekeeping, Andie has the perfect response to those saying this.

"I just feel so sorry for them, that they feel the need to say that," she said.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She continues, "I don’t have a problem with it. I’m embracing being my age, so I’m not trying to look younger. That’s not part of my needs."

Finding her way to the decision about her hair colour was also pretty beautiful. Not being deliberately rebellious against beauty standards, Andie looked at what she really wanted from life in that moment.

For her, it was simple. "I wanted to see what it felt like to look my age," she states. "It was just a stage in my life that I wanted to experience. I mean, we get one shot at life, right?" she explains, finishing, "This is it. I don’t get another chance."

As an ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, Andie's decision is made even more powerful by having the full support of the beauty brand.

L’Oréal have featured the star in her natural glory on their social media accounts, letting her speak openly and advocate for women choosing to follow in her footsteps.

A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis) A photo posted by on

Speaking on the brand's Instagram account, Andie says, "Things are changing and we're recognising there is ageism, particularly towards women."

She adds, "We need to help them not feel shame when they go silver, and encourage them to feel their power and their strength when they age."

"I'm just appreciative that I can be validated to be the person that I want to be, and that I can be comfortable in my own skin. It's a beautiful thing about being a woman," she concludes.