13 ways to spread cheer and do good this Christmas – and 6 of them don't cost a penny

'Tis better to give than to receive, as the saying goes. If you’ve been thinking about giving your time at Christmas, or wondering what you could do to help others' lives, this might be just the nudge you need to take action.

From hosting a festive charity bake to giving your time to lonely people, there are lots of ways to spread goodwill. Here are 13 ideas – which one will you try today?

1. Donate gifts for sick children

Christmas can be a sad or scary time for a child who’s not at home with their family. Make their festive season joyful by donating to a children’s hospital or hospice: most have advice on their websites as to what gifts you can give. Many ask for vouchers or donations so they can buy specific items, ensuring presents are suited to age (teens are often forgotten).

Some charities appealing for gifts for children in need are:

Bonus points if you buy the gifts through a charity shop, such as the ones below.

2. Shop at charity shops

Buying your cards, wrapping paper, gifts and hosting essentials from charity shops, wherever possible

3. Try a random act of kindness

Why not drop off an anonymous present at your neighbour’s door, or you could tape 50p pieces to a toy vending machine to delight the next little customer? Buy a coffee for the person behind you in the queue and soak up their smile.

4. Support your local food bank

Donate non-perishable foods, toiletries and other items at the food bank collection point in your local supermarket – check the BankTheFood app for details of what’s in short supply near you. Want to do more? Host a collection for your food bank at your work or school. Or you could volunteer at a food bank.

5. Send cards to a nursing home

A jolly robin or Christmas tree card will brighten someone’s day. Get in touch with the home beforehand, then recruit others, including the kids, and get writing. Introduce yourself and share a favourite festive memory.

Here are some lovely charity Christmas cards to raise a smile:

6. Hold a charity bake sale

You could do this at your workplace, after an evening class or from your garden gate. Recruit some fellow bakers and advertise your sale in advance. Don’t forget to cater for dietary requirements for wider appeal.

7. Join Christmas Jumper Day

Get your work, school or circle of friends involved in fundraising while dressing up. Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day is on Thursday 11 December. Sign up online and encourage others to wear their silly sweater (or a chic Christmas jumper, if you prefer) – at a price!

8. Visit your elderly neighbour

It doesn’t take much time to check that an older person is safe, warm and well. Make sure they have essentials, such as bread and milk, and knock at their door when you can – you may be the only person they’ve spoken to in days.

9. Donate and make a big difference

Why not donate money to your favourite charity – or find a new cause that’s close to your heart? If funds are low, have a wardrobe clear-out and take some winter clothing to your nearest charity. Or sign up to give blood – each donation could save or improve up to three lives.

10. Adopt an animal

The perfect way to help wildlife, most charities send updates throughout the year, so it’s a gift that keeps on giving. As well as exotic or endangered creatures, ask local shelters if they offer an adoption scheme, or care for nature in the UK. The Wildlife Trusts offers adoption for otters, bats, red squirrels and more.

11. Support a charity sport event

Look up your local Santa fun run or, if you’re near the capital, Santa in the City takes place 2-4 December. Last year, over 3,000 Father Christmases walked or ran through London’s financial district.

12. Volunteer

All sorts of charitable organisations will be glad of your time at Christmas, when many of them are busier than ever. Why not explore cooking at a soup kitchen to ensure vulnerable and homeless people have a hot meal over the winter.

Or give your time to Crisis at Christmas and you could be doing anything from welcoming those looking for support, to delivering festive hampers in the community.

13. Compliment everyone

Don’t overthink this. Simply say something nice about someone’s earrings, their smile, their shirt or how good they are at making coffee. Make it a genuine compliment and leave them feeling warm and fuzzy. Warning: you may enjoy doing this so much you carry it on into 2026.

