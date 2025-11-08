'They're intelligent, curious, loving' – what it's like to train guide dog puppies
A guide dog can give someone their freedom, explains puppy raiser Wendy Hackles, who shares how she became a volunteer
We're a nation of animal and dog lovers, and can't get enough of our loyal, clever and downright gorgeous four-legged friends.
We also know that when thinking about the challenges disabled people face, assistance dogs and guide dogs can greatly enhance a person's quality of life. So what's it like to work as a puppy trainer, helping dogs to develop the skills they need to become trusted assistants?
"It’s hard work – puppies have sharp teeth and like to gnaw, and they don’t arrive toilet-trained. However, it’s also fun and rewarding," says Wendy Hackles, 57, who has been a volunteer Guide Dogs puppy raiser for 27 years. She lives in Sunderland, UK, with her husband Carl, 57. Here she tells us how she became a guide dog puppy raiser.
"Cradling my baby in my arms, I started chatting to another mum at a baby group. It was 1988 and I was fascinated by her because she was able to be a confident, brilliant mum thanks to Yvette, the Labrador guide dog at her side.
"Inspired, when our children were seven, five and three, in 1997, Carl and I took in our first Guide Dogs puppy, Zola.
"I think I read about puppy raising in a magazine, although back then it was called puppy walking. We have since looked after nine puppies."
"They come to us at eight weeks old and we teach them basic commands, such as how to sit, wait, stay and lie down.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"The charity covers all essential costs, and provides ongoing support and training.
"These intelligent, curious, loving animals are destined to change someone’s life."
"At around 13 months, they leave for the next stage of training. It breaks my heart when they go.
"But I don’t need to convince myself to do it all again. I hear about people going blind in adulthood and becoming housebound for years, but a guide dog can give them their freedom.
"They become someone’s eyes – and being part of their journey is my honour."
We can't get enough of stories about inspirational women over 40, from the 'real' Riot Women gigging through menopause to a flexible working activist to the woman helping others find menopause-friendly products to the foster carer foregoing retirement to help vulnerable children.
Find their stories and many more in our Inspirational Women pages, and in woman&home magazine.
This article first appeared in the June 2025 issue of woman&home magazine. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
Kim has been writing about the incredible lives and adventures of amazing women and brave children (and, occasionally, men too!) for nearly 20 years. A freelance writer who has written for all the best women’s magazines, Kim specialises in covering women’s health, fitness, travel, family, relationships and business themed stories. She counts herself very lucky to have written about so many interesting people over the years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.