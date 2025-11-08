'They're intelligent, curious, loving' – what it's like to train guide dog puppies

We're a nation of animal and dog lovers, and can't get enough of our loyal, clever and downright gorgeous four-legged friends.

We also know that when thinking about the challenges disabled people face, assistance dogs and guide dogs can greatly enhance a person's quality of life. So what's it like to work as a puppy trainer, helping dogs to develop the skills they need to become trusted assistants?

"It’s hard work – puppies have sharp teeth and like to gnaw, and they don’t arrive toilet-trained. However, it’s also fun and rewarding," says Wendy Hackles, 57, who has been a volunteer Guide Dogs puppy raiser for 27 years. She lives in Sunderland, UK, with her husband Carl, 57. Here she tells us how she became a guide dog puppy raiser.

"It’s hard work but also fun and rewarding," says Wendy (Image credit: Katie@Bonny Dog Photography)

"Cradling my baby in my arms, I started chatting to another mum at a baby group. It was 1988 and I was fascinated by her because she was able to be a confident, brilliant mum thanks to Yvette, the Labrador guide dog at her side.

"Inspired, when our children were seven, five and three, in 1997, Carl and I took in our first Guide Dogs puppy, Zola.

"I think I read about puppy raising in a magazine, although back then it was called puppy walking. We have since looked after nine puppies."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"They come to us at eight weeks old and we teach them basic commands, such as how to sit, wait, stay and lie down.

"The charity covers all essential costs, and provides ongoing support and training.

"These intelligent, curious, loving animals are destined to change someone’s life."

(Image credit: Katie@Bonny Dog Photography)

"At around 13 months, they leave for the next stage of training. It breaks my heart when they go.

"But I don’t need to convince myself to do it all again. I hear about people going blind in adulthood and becoming housebound for years, but a guide dog can give them their freedom.

"They become someone’s eyes – and being part of their journey is my honour."

Find their stories and many more in our Inspirational Women pages, and in woman&home magazine.