'I cook Christmas dinner for homeless and vulnerable people'

That fuzzy festive feeling is all around us. From a weepy TV ad to the shop windows packed with objects of desire, Christmas is a time of family togetherness, joy and abundance. But it’s also a day when people who rely on support from others may need an extra helping hand.

Thanks to millions of volunteers across the country who generously give their time, Christmas can be a season of hope and cheer, as well as reassurance, for the most vulnerable.

Nikki Harris, 44, from Hexham, Northumberland, is one such volunteer, who puts her own celebrations on hold to cook Christmas dinner for homeless and vulnerable people in her local area.

(Image credit: Salvation Army)

Nikki says, "Last year I cooked a three-course Christmas feast for 30 people at The Salvation Army in Consett, County Durham. Community members were invited to spend their day with us enjoying dinner, a service, games and the Royal Christmas message.

"My partner Martyn, 65, and I thought it was important to be there for anyone who needed us. I was a baby when I first attended a Salvation Army service with my parents, and I’ve been an active member for many years, running the parent and toddler group.

"Seeing others happy and spreading a little love makes me feel on top of the world."

"People know if they come to The Salvation Army they don’t get judged. They are taken as they are, and given lots of love. One couple cried when they were invited last year because they didn’t think it was for them, but it’s for everyone. I could weep myself when I hear some of the personal stories.

"Another volunteer told me that she’d lost her brother just two days before – she had still come so she didn’t let anybody down. We talked and embraced, and just had that moment.

"On Boxing Day I cook another full dinner and we have our family celebrations, sharing our experiences of the day before. I wouldn’t swap it for anything and I’ll definitely be volunteering again this Christmas."

