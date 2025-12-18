Supermarket secrets: The best time to grab a yellow sticker bargain from M&S, Waitrose and more this Christmas

One of the busiest times of the year, many of us do as much as we can to get ahead for Christmas. From prepping food before the big day - including Jamie Oliver’s ‘get ahead’ gravy recipe - to buying and wrapping presents with weeks to spare, the advice tends to focus on what not to leave until the last minute.

However, fortune favours the bold. Zoe Morris, Savings Expert at VoucherCodes.co.uk, has told us the perfect time to go shopping if you’re hoping to score big on yellow sticker savings and other offers - and it may well mean leaving some things later than you originally planned.

What time do the supermarkets put out their yellow stickers?

For Christmas Eve and New Years’ Eve, supermarkets closing times may well differ from usual, so we got Zoe to share the best times to visit some of the most popular UK stores to bag a bargain on essentials, party food and more:

Aldi : 5pm on Christmas Eve and NYE

: 5pm on Christmas Eve and NYE Asda : 6pm on Christmas Eve and NYE

: 6pm on Christmas Eve and NYE Lidl : 4-5pm on Christmas Eve, 5pm on NYE

: 4-5pm on Christmas Eve, 5pm on NYE M&S : 3pm on Christmas Eve, 6pm on NYE

: 3pm on Christmas Eve, 6pm on NYE Morrisons : 4pm on Christmas Eve, 6pm on NYE

: 4pm on Christmas Eve, 6pm on NYE Tesco : 6-7pm on Christmas Eve, 6pm on NYE

: 6-7pm on Christmas Eve, 6pm on NYE Sainsburys: 6pm on Christmas Eve and NYE.

How to save more at M&S this Christmas

It’s not just food, it’s M&S food… at a big discount. If you’re lucky.

With M&S often closing around 4pm, and reductions taking place around an hour before, the best way to ensure you bag a saving is to arrive just before 3pm before the best yellow sticker items sell out.

M&S keeps it simple but strategic, with most stores starting to put out sales and stickers about an hour before closing. Zoe says: 'These shops are likely to be clearing out their deluxe ranges - think turkeys, luxury cheeses, and premium party platters.

'It’s a dream for bargain hunters, and an easy way to enjoy top-tier treats at a fraction of the cost.'

As an additional expert tip, Zoe reveals some M&S stores often apply last-minute reductions in the final 30 minutes before closing time.

This might be a case of big risk, big reward. Nothing is guaranteed but you might be able to walk away with lots of otherwise perishable products and fresh produce at big savings, with stores being shut from 4pm on Christmas Eve and not opening back up until Boxing Day.

Tips for saving at Waitrose this Christmas

When it comes to Waitrose, it’s harder to know when any discounts might be applied, but there are still ways to save.

Zoe explains: 'If you’re hoping to bag some festive savings at Waitrose this Christmas, head to the Waitrose app. You’ll sometimes find hidden discounts there that aren’t displayed in-store or online.

'Or, for even bigger savings, shop via VoucherCodes where, until the end of December you can nab a free £5 Waitrose voucher when you spend £40.'

The best supermarket loyalty schemes this Christmas

If you're not prepared to race out last minute on Christmas Eve, many supermarkets offer ways to save with their own loyalty schemes, rewards cards and other benefits.

Tesco offers a Clubcard Christmas Savers’ scheme. This is now closed for 2025, but you can collate all the vouchers you collect over the next year into one lump sum in November, ready to splurge on Christmas 2026.

Wherever you shop, Zoe's advice is 'the best way to learn of any extra special festive savings is to visit their app.'

More expert saving tips

If you’re one of the lucky people who manages to be in M&S or somewhere else when the stickers come out, you can plan ahead to save on more than just food and potentially stock up on things like festive gift sets.

These products - that typically include alcohol or cocktail kits - will also go on sale, and so you can save for New Years parties (or store them away for gifts in the future).

Making use of your freezer will also help you save in the long run. Many items, like meats, breads, hard cheeses, and even desserts, can be frozen for later use, and there’s no rule saying they can only be enjoyed during the festive season.

Finally, don’t forget to shop around. It might take a little more time, but it can pay off to look around. One supermarket might offer better discounts on party food, while another is slashing costs on festive tipples like Baileys and Prosecco. Don’t expect to find all the savings in one swoop.