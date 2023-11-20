Anne Hathaway’s take on the no-trousers trend is spectacular with thigh-high boots and scarlet shirt

Anne Hathaway’s take on the no-trousers trend was spectacular with thigh-high boots and an oversized scarlet shirt.

Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to put the more-than-a-little daring no-trousers trend to the test. Not everyone will be eager to emulate this as we seek out the best autumn/winter fashion trends for 2023, but just like when Victoria Beckham joined the no-trousers trend, Anne looked effortlessly chic. She was styled by Erin Walsh in New York for the screening of her psychological thriller, Eileen. Taking to social media to share the look, stylist Erin revealed that whilst there are shorts underneath Anne’s shirt, they’re so “little” they aren’t visible.

“Anne in NYC yesterday for #Eileen @eileenmovie✨💫 On Wednesdays we wear no pants ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote, before adding, “well, to be fair, @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli did make the cutest teeniest little pants which are hiding here but you get the idea!”

Anne Hathaway was standing proud, fully embracing the no-trousers trend in a pair of over-the-knee black leather boots. These added a chic touch that helped to elongate the actor’s legs and were a great contrast with the sheer black tights.

Stradivarius Red linen blend shirt Visit Site RRP: £22.99 |Whether or not you want to completely recreate Anne Hathaway’s take on the no-trousers trend, this linen blend shirt is stunning. Coming in a range of colours including this red, it has a relaxed fit and button-down collar. FALKE at John Lewis Dot sheer tights Visit Site RRP: £22 |Made from double-stretch fabric with asymmetric dots, these sheer tights are the perfect mix of elegant and fun. Either wear them with your favourite dresses or skirts or try out the no-trousers trend with them. John Lewis Leather over-the-knee boots Visit Site RRP: £124 |These leather over-the-knee boots are incredibly chic and have a fully elasticated back for added comfort. With a small block heel, these would look beautiful with your favourite cosy jumper dress.

Over the top, Anne was styled in a beautifully relaxed oversized shirt in one of the brightest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 - fiery red. This gorgeous statement piece had the long sleeves pushed up to the elbow and was open down to the collarbone for a relaxed feel.

This might seem like a daring trend that’s difficult to get right, regardless of whether you do or don’t wear a pair of shorts underneath. But according to Woman&Home’s online Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum, Anne Hathaway’s no-trousers trend look is actually very simple to recreate and she suggested following the actor’s example and wearing a longer shirt.

“Anne Hathaway's no-pants look is easy to achieve - although you will need some thigh-flashing courage,” she said. “Opting for semi-sheer tights helps to give a smooth look, that allows skin to peep through, as opposed to choosing a high-denier tight which might look like leggings. Team your tights with a tunic or long shirt, so that bums and upper thighs are covered.”

Rivkie Baum Social Links Navigation Fashion Channel Editor With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.

(Image credit: Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

To help you feel and appear a little less “exposed” compared to Anne, Rivkie said that adding “one of this season's biggest boot trends - the over-the-knee boots- can lower the percentage of leg on show, giving this a more covered-up feel”.

She suggested, “Up the ante by choosing some fancier tights - with patterns or seam detailing if you want to make your tights a more key feature. Worried about keeping those tights up all day? - Don't forget this brilliant tights hack too.”

Even if it isn’t for you, Anne’s look was seriously stylish and her oversized shirt could easily be paired with leather trousers or jeans. Her boots would also look stunning with a dress and fun tights are a great way to elevate your looks this season.

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty)

In recent months especially Anne’s outfits have been getting a lot of attention as she pushed her fashion boundaries with looks like her acid-wash denim dress. She recently told Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine that she had previously been “so afraid of doing it wrong” with fashion before a revelation came to her.

“It makes not a damn bit of difference if you do it right or wrong,” Anne said. “The point is, are you having a good time? Do you feel like yourself? And is it working with you?”