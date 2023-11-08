Anne Hathaway wore a controversial acid wash denim dress to the CFDAs - ‘Only she could get away with this’

On 7 November, Anne Hathaway hosted the annual CFDA awards, and boasted two looks during the evening - one of which was a controversial acid wash denim dress.

Every once in a while, a Hollywood A-lister will wear something on the red carpet that turns heads in a controversial way - for example, we'll never not think of the four looks Lady Gaga wore for the Met Gala in 2019, or even Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's historic "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress. But on 7 November, we got served another slightly controversial look, and it came from a very non-polarizing figure - Anne Hathaway.

Typically, Anne is pretty tame in her outfit choices, even for red carpets, never straying from elegant silhouettes and patterns. The loudest we're ever seen her get was when she wore a cropped, corseted leather puffer jacket earlier this year - but even that proved to be pretty tame in comparison to other fashion head-turners that have debuted over the years.

However, the actress hosted the The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards on 7 November, and proved that she is capable of rocking a controversial sartorial choice, wearing a two-toned acid wash denim dress designed by Ralph Lauren.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Similar Styles to Anne Hathaway's Denim Dress

We The Free Wild Roses Denim Midi Skirt View at Free People RRP: £88 | The denim skirt outfit ideas are endless with this design. The front slit gives this a little more of a glam feel, while the midi length hem keeps the look sophisticated, while the dark wash gives it an overall more grown up look. Scamp & Dude Indigo Plait Denim Dress View at Scamp & Dude RRP: £135 (international shipping available) | Denim dresses come in so many different cuts, that you should stick to your best dress shapes as a guide for the cut you'll love the most. Do, however, look for waisted designs and button fronted detailing to add shape. Mango Front Pocket Denim Shirt View at Mango RRP: £35.99 | Denim shirts are an easy investment and generally available across the price bracket. If you're thinking of wearing yours more as an extra layer, opt for a slightly more relaxed fit, so you can roll the cuffs and slip a light top underneath.

Anne wore this stunning two-piece on the red carpet last night, and shortly after, debuted another stunning poppy red dress that also caught our eyes with it's elegance and Hollywood glamour vibes.

She wore the modern gown with a small, silver clutch purse, as well as a large, glamorous sapphire and diamond necklace and some matching silver bangle bracelets that adorned her wrist.

This acid wash denim dress, however, proved to be a tad controversial among Anne Hathaway fans.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) that compared Anne wearing the dress to the runway model who debuted it earlier this fall, one fan said they believed it to be better on the model. "For this time, it looks better on the model," the user tweeted.

"Anne’s choices really surprised me these days," another said.

"Only she could get away with this," another person commented under a post that featured a video of her in the Ralph Lauren dress.

A post shared by cfda (@cfda) A photo posted by on

Nevertheless, there was a stronger contingent of fans who supported the dress, and said she looked gorgeous in it. After all, denim on denim has been incredibly trendy the last few years - and could Ralph Lauren really do any wrong?

"She made that denim look so chic," one person commented on an Instagram post of Anne.

"I liked the look, I thought it was quite different and modern," another person commented.