Anne Hathaway combined two '90s fashion trends at once and we are *obsessed*

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We're obsessed with Anne Hathaway's most recent fashion breakthrough: a shiny, black corset puffer jacket from Versace.

Anne Hathaway has come a long way from not being able to tell the difference between blue and cerulean in The Devil Wears Prada. But seriously, when she recently stepped out in what we believe to be the most fashion-forward coat we've seen all year we became obsessed - and it combines multiple fashion trends at once.

At the Sundance Film Festival, where Anne was in attendance to represent her new film, Eileen, she sported a simple, strapless LBD paired with sheer black tights and platform boots - which otherwise would have been a pretty timeless and classic look, if not for the coat she wore on top.

Over the dress, Anne wore one of the best winter coats we've seen in forever - a shiny black puffer jacket that had one surprising detail: a corset silhouette. This coat was quite the departure from her usual red carpet looks, which usually take form in long gowns. But this time, Anne totally changed the game and stepped out in a Versace look truly no one expected from her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress underneath was also Versace, featuring mesh paneling on the back, making for a nice moment of sheerness for what was otherwise a pretty conservative outfit.

Fans of Anne were completely losing their minds once they saw this look from the Eileen star, and are even saying that the corset jacket might be another fashion trend to come into the foray during 2023. And honestly, this wouldn't be a shock considering how popular corsets have become - we just never would have thought to make the silhouette shape on a jacket. So, bravo, Versace.

One fan even commented on the fact that, despite the fact that they thought the coat looked like a garbage bag, Anne still slayed the look. "to be honest this looks like somebody was like “hathaway is so beautiful she could make a trash bag look good” and someone else was like “prove it” and they did and she could," the fan tweeted.

The coat and LBD is just one example of Anne continuously making waves in the fashion world. After her appearance at Sundance, she made her way over to the city of love for Paris Fashion Week, where she arrived in a très chic outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sartorial look consisted of wide-legged jeans (which Katie Holmes also recently sported flawlessly), metallic silver boots, and a navy blue sailor-esque blazer. And for the perfect finishing touches, she added a chic cap that perfectly matched her vintage-inspired sunglasses.

In the past year or so, Anne Hathaway's looks, including her winter and summer fashion, have been a huge point of conversation, with some even saying that Anne has been having somewhat of a renaissance. Even aside from her very '90s look from the Sundance premiere of Eileen, she has been delivering look after look in recent months, including her red carpet look at Cannes 2022 and that one time she dressed just like Andi Sachs, her Devil Wears Prada character.

One Twitter user commented on Anne's resurgence in popularity over the past few months. "I used to hate Anne Hathaway for no reason but her recent fashion comeback has me stanning her SO hard. Who is her stylist and who is her Botox lady! She looks 25," the user reflected.