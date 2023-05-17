Anne Hathaway makes a strong case for slicked back hair in Venice

At the 2023 Bvlgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event in Venice, Anne Hathaway rocked a slicked-back hairdo and chic Versace dress - and the internet is freaking out over her look.

Let's just cut to the chase - Anne Hathaway always (and we do mean always) looks stunning. From her 2023 Met Gala look to her '90s red carpet look, and everything in between, the A-list actress is definitely having somewhat of a renaissance in 2023 - although, really, she was never unpopular to begin with.

Last night, she attended the Bvlgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event in Venice at the Palazzo Ducale, and her Versace look from the evening is sending the internet into a tizzy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Excuse us, we're just taking a moment to revere in the goddess energy Anne is exuding in the above photo.

Her hooded silver and gold gown comes from Versace - in fact, this design was specifically crafted by Donatella Versace herself. For jewelry, Anne is sporting a Bvlgari (opens in new tab) necklace with pink stones, as well as two shimmering Bvlgari bracelets and some rings on both hands.

When the hood of her dress was down, Anne revealed a "wet" hairstyle, with the front pieces of her hair all slicked back, and the rest of her long, black hair cascading down her neck in the back - which is quite the departure from her most recent waterfall bangs hairstyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although bangs hairstyles and bob haircuts are undeniably some of the biggest hair trends of the summer, there is no greater feeling than just slicking all of your hair back and getting it out of your face - and Anne Hathaway is definitely not the first celeb to give this hair trend a spin in 2023. So far, we've seen Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That... wearing "wet" hair, just like Anne's, giving that slicked-back look without bordering on looking greasy.

To get this "slicked back" look, all you need is a good hair gel that will lightly keep your hair in place - but be careful to not apply too much product so that your hair doesn't end up looking like a helmet.

(opens in new tab) Matrix Controller Gel, $22 (£18) | Ulta (opens in new tab) Matrix Controller Gel is a strong hold gel that controls hair without stiffness or crunch, perfect for achieving your next slicked-back hair moment.

We're not the only ones obsessed with Anne's hair - in fact, the internet is pretty much freaking out over her look.

"Anne Hathaway always serving looks," one person tweeted.

"ATE AND LEFT NOT A CRUMB!" another said.