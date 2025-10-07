KitchenAid just made its iconic stand mixer even more irresistible - and £200 cheaper

There's never been a more exciting time to treat yourself to a KitchenAid stand mixer. Not only have they unveiled a sophisticated 'wildflower' colourway, but it's also Amazon Prime Day. Together, these two create a rare opportunity to elevate your baking set-up more than ever before.

Last year, I crowned the KitchenAid Artisan the best stand mixer of all time. I tested all the competitors rigorously and, in the end, the 4.7L Tilt Head Stand Mixer that you can see in the image above won top spot. You don't need to take my word for it. It's the mixer of choice for Kate Middleton, Nigella Lawson, and it takes pride of place as the definitive stand mixer gracing The Great British Bake Off worktops.

But that's not everything. While I was scrolling through Amazon's Prime Day deals, I spotted that KitchenAid is the cheapest it's been all year (on Amazon). With £200 off the price, there's no better time to invest in one of these heirlooms. Today seems to be a day for KitchenAids. And I'm tempted to get another one...

KitchenAid's new colour: wildflower

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Let's start with the new colour, because it's deliciously tempting, isn't it? The all new 'wildflower' hue is a beautifully soft, satin purple, inspired by British botanicals. KitchenAid describes it as a "satin gloss finish, [which] pairs beautifully with soft neutrals, greens (particularly sage and olive), deep charcoals and navy as well as metallic accents - think warm gold or copper."

If that's got your creative brain firing, take a look at KitchenAid's accessories: they've got bowls and attachments crafted from every material.

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt Head Stand Mixer: £499 at kitchenaid.co.uk If you buy directly from KitchenAid, you have the choice to engrave your stand mixer with a personal message or icon. It'll also come with a 5 year guarantee and 15 year repairability promise.

In essence, this is a stand mixer that offers something a little different to the classic colours. It's versatile enough to complement any kitchen and distinctive enough to stand out.

With their reputation firmly established, the brand has been setting all sorts of trends: they kicked off butter yellow with their beautiful colour of the year, launched the first stand mixer ever to have a walnut wood bowl, and now, their wildflower colourway promises to set a new trend of soft, stand-out colours.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, it's not just about looks. The KitchenAid Artisan 4.7L Stand Mixer is made from sturdy die-cast metal. It comes with a 4.7L stainless-steel bowl, wire whisk, dough hook, and flat beater: everything you need, whether you’re whipping cream, kneading bread dough, or mixing up a batch of cookies.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Wattage : 300

: 300 Voltage : 220 - 240 V • Frequency: 50 / 60 Hz

: 220 - 240 V • Frequency: 50 / 60 Hz Revolutions per minute (Speed 1 to 10) : 58 to 220 RPM

: 58 to 220 RPM Bowl capacity : 4.8L

: 4.8L Material body : Die-cast zinc

: Die-cast zinc Speed control type : Hybrid electronic

: Hybrid electronic Product dimensions : 36 (H) × 24 (W) × 37 (D) cm

: 36 (H) × 24 (W) × 37 (D) cm Net weight : 11.29 kg

: 11.29 kg Cord length: 106.7 cm

From experience, I can say that the 4.7L capacity is deceptively generous. It’s large enough to whisk a dozen egg whites or make a double batch of bread dough, yet compact enough for everyday baking. I’ve used mine for everything from six biscuits to two pizzas (lazy midweek dinners included).

What are the best deals on KitchenAid Stand Mixers?

The second gift from KitchenAid today is their price reduction for Amazon Prime Day. Their best-selling, most iconic 4.8L Artisan Stand Mixer is over £200 off at Amazon, bringing the price to the lowest of the year. Furthermore, other models are sitting at under £300, which is unheard of for KitchenAid. I've selected the KitchenAid deals you won't want to miss and put them below:

Are KitchenAid stand mixers really that good?

(Image credit: Future)

So, why is the KitchenAid so special? The brand first launched in 1955 and their stand mixers have graced many a famous worksurface, TV screen, and you can even see one in the London Design Museum. They're well-made, really attractive, and have baking down to a fine art.

KitchenAid’s colourful heritage is legendary, and Wildflower continues that legacy with a modern, nature-inspired twist. It’s a lovable hue for any season: feminine without being fussy, and sophisticated without losing that playful edge that makes KitchenAid so iconic.

Final thoughts on the new wildflower KitchenAid colourway

(Image credit: Future/KitchenAid)

What makes this moment truly special is the discount. With £200 knocked off select KitchenAid models for Amazon Prime Day, it’s one of the best prices I’ve seen in years. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest, this is it.

And if you’re buying as a gift, the Wildflower Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can even be engraved for a personal touch, perfect for a loved one who loves to bake (or for yourself, of course).

With its new Wildflower finish, classic craftsmanship, and unbeatable Prime Day savings, KitchenAid has just given us a very good reason to fall in love all over again.