Recreate the Bake Off tent at home with these tools and appliances – which are currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day

With the ever-dramatic bread week behind us, Bake-Off viewers like myself will finally be feeling confident enough to get into the kitchen and get baking. Before creating some showstoppers of your own it's time to get your space kitted out, GBBO-style.

From some of the best stand mixers to must-have whisks, I always wait tentatively to see what kitchenware the chefs are using. This year while sitting on the edge of my seat watching the bake-off contestants tackle bread week, I was inspired to see what kit I could pick up on sale.

Surprisingly many of the exact tools and appliances the bakers rely on each week are not only available to buy on Amazon but they're also currently discounted – such as this show-favourite stand mixer deal for Amazon Prime Day.

So whether you're ready to upgrade your mixing set-up or need to replace those broken scales, I found the best baking deals ready for you to earn your Star Baker title.

Whilst you're stocking up on your Christmas essentials and treating yourself to some of the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals, why not invest in one of your hobbies?

Now is the perfect time to splurge on kitchen appliances and baking tools, as some of these items have up to 54% off. Your kitchen will look just like the iconic tent in no time.

Baking deals

KitchenAid 4.3 L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: Was 549 Now £350 at Amazon Whilst the bakers in the tent have pastel models, this Blue Steel version is undeniably chic. There are a few stand mixer deals out there right now, but there really is no better than KitchenAid. You'll get three attachments and the iconic stainless steel bowl with your mixer, Paul Hollywood better watch his back!

Magimix 4200XL Food Processor: Was £320 Now 256.50 at Amazon Whether it's preparing the perfect pie filling or quickly preparing your shortcrust pastry, this is the exact food processor the bakers use and we're not surprised why. It has 7-in-1 functions, an extra wide feed tube, and three bowls of different sizes.

KitchenCraft Cake Tins with Non-Stick Coating, Set of 3: Was 21.49 Now £9.99 at Amazon Now that bread week is over, we'll be happy to return to cake baking. These springform non-stick cake tins make releasing your bakes so much easier and stress-free. The three different sizes also mean you can create a showstopping 3-tier cake that'll blow your guests' socks off.

was £44.99 now £31.99 at Amazon UK KitchenAid Dual Platform Scale: Was £44.99 now £31.99 at Amazon The bakers might use the Taylor Pro version of the dual scale, this one from KitchenAid is not only a near exact lookalike it's also on sale today. These types of scales are perfect for precise and efficient bakers as they allow you to accurately measure your ingredients two at a time.

was £20 now £18 at Amazon UK Mason Cash Cane Collection 29 cm Chip Resistant Earthenware Mixing Bowl: Was £20 Now £18 at Amazon I've owned this bowl for years and can happily attest to its chip resistance. These bowls aren't just used in the Bake Off tent they're also some of the best ceramic bowls on the market and come in several colours and whimsical designs. This one however currently has 10% off, it's not the biggest saving but it is worth bagging this bowl.

The Great British Bake Off Ladies & Men Apron with Pockets: Was £9.99 Now £8 at Amazon You can't be a star baker without a super chic GBBO apron. Yes, this isn't the exact apron the contestants wear but it is an official Great British Bake Off apron with useful deep pockets, an adjustable strap and it's 100% cotton.

Of course, before you stock your space up with some sparkly new baking tools it's best to organise your kitchen first and free up some room. But then it's time to ready, set, bake!

