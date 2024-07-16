Is it too soon to the mention the C-word? I got these 9 Amazon Prime Day essentials to ensure a stress-free Christmas

Before you say anything, I know, I've got no business talking about Christmas in July. But I'm making an exception today as there's some handy Prime Day bargains that will really help make the festive period less stressful and save you some money.

Last year, December came around and I dreaded going up in the loft to get the decorations, which were scattered around in various boxes, lights all tangled and generally just a complete mess. So I went on a hunt for essential items to help make Christmas the fun, enjoyable time it should be – plus some of these will be handy in helping to style a hallway for Christmas.

While it's still way off, the earlier you start getting organised, the easier the financial burden becomes and you can actually enjoy the festive period when it arrives – and the Amazon Prime Day sale is a great way to save money. Trust me, these might seem like the most dull, insignificant items to be presented with, but you'll be glad you got them when Christmas finally comes around.

Shop Christmas essentials