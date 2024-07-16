Is it too soon to the mention the C-word? I got these 9 Amazon Prime Day essentials to ensure a stress-free Christmas
And all for under £82
Before you say anything, I know, I've got no business talking about Christmas in July. But I'm making an exception today as there's some handy Prime Day bargains that will really help make the festive period less stressful and save you some money.
Last year, December came around and I dreaded going up in the loft to get the decorations, which were scattered around in various boxes, lights all tangled and generally just a complete mess. So I went on a hunt for essential items to help make Christmas the fun, enjoyable time it should be – plus some of these will be handy in helping to style a hallway for Christmas.
While it's still way off, the earlier you start getting organised, the easier the financial burden becomes and you can actually enjoy the festive period when it arrives – and the Amazon Prime Day sale is a great way to save money. Trust me, these might seem like the most dull, insignificant items to be presented with, but you'll be glad you got them when Christmas finally comes around.
Shop Christmas essentials
My first purchase was a tree bag, after years of trying to stuff my artificial one back in it's very battered box. It's so simple but makes life so much easier – being a bag it is much easier to store, it has handles on each end and the top to easily manoeuvre and can fit up to a 7.5ft tree plus accessories. My top Christmas essentials pick.
Don't even get me started on lights, and the hours of my life I have wasted trying to untangle them each Christmas. Second to the Christmas tree bag is this light storage box I bought last year. It comes with individual dividers you can wrap lights around and then store upright to keep them tangle-free and safe from breakages.
My third top pick - a wrapping paper storage bag. This is the item I didn't know I needed until I had it, and now it genuinely makes me happy knowing I can neatly store away any unused paper, and it will be ok to use again next year. This bag is really versatile, and can be used to store everything from delicate decorations and paper to ribbons, tags and bows.
I told you list was exciting, didn't I? Ok, so it's the most dull item ever, but you'll thank me for this one come Christmas when you're wrapping your presents and constantly cursing the the lost end of the sellotape. And a tape dispenser isn't just for Christmas, it's there for you on birthday and special occasions throughout the year too.
This may seem like an unnecessary buy, but if you have dexterity issues, this wrapping paper cutter is a game-changer. It glides through paper easily for a super neat cut, and comes with 10 replacement blades to keep you going all through the festive season and more. A handy, underrated little tool.
If you're anything like me, your Christmas decoration collection has grown over the years. I now have everything from baubles and tree toppers, to Christmas gonks and miniature village scenes - all of which have their own storage box. So labels are a must-have, plus they are handy for everyday use the whole year round too.
There is method in my madness here, promise. Last year I invested in a beautiful artificial Christmas wreath, and rather than shoving it in a box for a year, I came across this idea of hanging it up, and covering it in these clear bin bags to keep it protected until next use. This gorgeous set of 20 wooden hangars are a brilliant price in the Prime Day sale - the excess you can use in your wardrobe.
These decorative peg hooks are a handy little investment to hang your festive decorations around the house, and can double as handy hanging spaces throughout the year too. I got these heavy duty wall hooks, which are larger at one end to stop things falling off, and are individual so can be placed in different locations around the home.
The one thing I forget to buy every year – batteries. And when you have kids who have toys that need them, if you don't have them, it's pretty much the end of the world. Thankfully I have always been saved by very prepared grandparents up until now, so this year I'm taking advantage of the Prime Day deals and stocking up early.
