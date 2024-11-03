Fearne Cotton's 'Happy Place' collection with M&S will bring joy to your home

When it comes to home fragrance, Marks and Spencer is a firm and yet surprising favourite. So when we heard about the collaboration with wellness-advocate Fearne Cotton we just knew we'd instantly love the uplifting collection of candles and diffusers.

There's no stopping the high street hero at the moment, from the M&S x Kelly Hoppen collection and the captivating collaboration with the National Gallery to the latest fashion installment from Sienna Miller for Christmas.

This new launch sees Sunday Times bestselling author and popular broadcaster Fearne Cotton creat a joy-filled collection of home fragrance and wellness gifts that focus on refreshing spaces and introducing calmness back into the home.

New in: Fearne Cotton's 'Happy Place' M&S collection

Aptly named 'Happy place' these thoughtful scents will scentscape your home and bring with them a sense of happy nostalgia. With stunning designs and packaging, they're also the perfect choice for the upcoming gifting season.

The collection, available to shop online now and stocked in selected stores, features 18 stunning giftable pieces. With four bespoke scents: Paddling in the Surf, Bubble Bliss, Marshmallows on the Fire and Picking Poppies, there's something for everyone.

From our favourite autumnal candles on the market, we take home fragrance rather seriously. But, a collection created with both functionality and aesthetics in mind, we are immediately hooked.

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

Whether you're getting ahead and looking for Christmas gifts for friends or simply want to treat yourself to a little unwind kit, the collection has it all.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If burning candles is not your thing, perhaps your home is filled with the best flameless candles, there are decadent refillable diffusers as well. Both candles and diffusers come in the most charming decorated glass jars and will inject a little personality into your space.

With bathtime soak sets, and bedtime sets with hand cream and pillow mist, it's hard to choose which one to gift away and which one to keep for yourself.

The good news is that prices start at £7.50 and go up to £20 for the large three-wick candles, meaning you don't have to break the bank to transport yourself to a calmer, happier place.

New in: 'Happy Place' Marks & Spencer collection

Deliciously scented candle Marshmallows on the Fire Boxed Candle View at M&S RRP: £10 | With top notes of warm cedarwood and a heart of sweet marshmallow this candle will transport you to a cosy campfire. It comes in a stunning illustrated box, perfect for gifting, and the glass jar is adorned with twinkling stars. Relaxing bubble bath set Bubble Bliss Mini Essentials Carton View at M&S RRP: £17.50 | Whilst this makes a brilliant gift for a friend or family member, why not treat yourself to an indulgent bath kit? It includes relaxing bath salts scented with lavender, rose and eucalyptus essential oils as well as a padded eye mask and votive bubble candle. Refreshing citrus diffuser Picking Poppies 100ml Diffuser View at M&S RRP: £20 | If you prefer a lighter less smoky smell in your space this diffuser with its grapefruit, peach and green leaves scents is just the thing. The decorated glass is sprinkled with poppies and comes with 12 natural rattan reeds to help disperse the refreshing fragrance.

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) A photo posted by on

As you can see with Fearne's Instagram reel above, the patterns are bold yet reserved enough to be giftable to anyone in your life no matter their style. The collection doesn't just stop at candles and diffusers, there are even beauty sets that will have you stockpiling for Christmas.

Are you looking for more ways to make your house smell good? Candles and diffusers are super effective but using fragrant plants throughout your home can provide a more pungent scent without the worry of open flames or oily spills!