This new M&S Home collection inspired by the National Gallery is a masterpiece in floral styling

Welcome a touch of decadence to your home this season with the help of this glorious new homeware range from Marks & Spencer. The high street hero has teamed up with the National Gallery to design an exclusive collection of stunning tableware and accessories.

This decorative new M&S x National Gallery collection will help you fill your home with famous florals and iconic prints. There's no stopping Marks & Spencer at the moment, what with the exclusive M&S and Kelly Hoppen collaboration, an iconic M&S and Bella Freud collaboration, and the work with Sienna Miller. This latest partnership is a masterful vision to blend art and homewares.

“It has been a joy to delve into some of the greatest paintings in the world," says Karen Thomas, Head of Home Design at Marks & Spencer.

"For the M&S design team, having access to such a rich library of paintings, from iconic masterpieces to Renaissance and impressionist styles, working with the National Gallery was a world of discovery."

A selection of the artful new Marks and Spencer National Gallery collection (Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

Discover the new M&S x National Gallery collection

The brooding collection of painterly floral illustrations on dramatic dark backgrounds adorns everything from porcelain tableware to sumptuous velvet-style cushions.

Karen continues: "We’ve been able to explore the rich floral artwork and take inspiration from their depth and vibrancy of colour to create bold new combinations and striking new pattern placements, reimagining iconic paintings into products for our M&S customers to enjoy in their home.”

New in: M&S X National Gallery tableware

A side of decoration M&S X National Gallery Set of 4 Floral Side Plates View at Marks & Spencer RRP: £25 | These lightweight porcelain side plates are just the thing to serve up a small dose of decorative florals alongside your existing crockery. The beautifully illustrated flowers sit on four different coloured backgrounds to keep the look eclectic Serve in style Floral Porcelain Platter View at Marks & Spencer RRP: £25 | Make a style statement with this painterly floral and fauna design which features decorative flower arrangements painted onto a traditional white porcelain platter with ornate scalloped edging. This generous platter is ideal for presenting your main dish while serving a Sunday roast or plating up a selection of delicate sandwiches during afternoon tea. Elevated serving ware Floral Cake Stand View at Marks & Spencer RRP: £30 | A cake stand is the ultimate piece to elevate any foodie occasion, from serving an afternoon tea to putting out nibbles while hosting a soiree. This statement three-tier design features classic scalloped plates, each showcasing a unique design bursting with bright blooms and fluttering butterflies inspired by the beauty of the National Gallery paintings.

New in: M&S X National Gallery soft furnishings

Luxe appeal Velvet Floral Cushion View at Marks & Spencer RRP: £30 | Almost gothic in style this cushion design is a vision of a gallery painting. Inspired by the rich florals found in Dutch Golden Age paintings from the National Gallery collection, this cushion features a luxurious velvet fabric adorned with painterly florals and decorative tassels. It's the ideal home accessory to instantly transform a room by welcoming a touch of decadence and painterly pattern. Charming Chintz Velvet Floral Ruffle Trim Cushion View at Marks & Spencer RRP: £29.50 | This floral design feels more twee than other cushions within the collection. The whimsical ruffled edging gives it a chintz charm perfectly suited to a maximalist decor that takes a 'more is more' approach to decorating. Subtle florals Velvet Ruffle Trim Bolster Cushion View at Marks & Spencer RRP: £29.50 | This dusky pink bolster cushion from the M&S X National Gallery collaboration is the most subtle way to buy into the look. It features a luxurious velvet centre, framed by a delicate floral ruffle trim, creating a beautiful contrast of textures and prints without feeling overwhelming.

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

“We are delighted to have partnered with Marks & Spencer on this beautiful range of homeware," says Susan Noonan, chief commercial officer at National Gallery Global.

"Our paintings belong to the people of the UK, so we’re excited to give everyone more ways to make the Gallery’s art part of their daily lives."

“Marks & Spencer are such an iconic British brand and as we celebrate our Bicentenary we’re so glad of the opportunity to introduce Marks & Spencer customers to great paintings in new ways.”

New in: M&S X National Gallery Christmas baubles

Without intentionally getting ahead of ourselves, it'll be Christmas before you know it (sorry), and the collection extends to stunning bauble designs.

In addition to the decorations this serving ware is the ideal way to make a style statement when hosting and entertaining at home throughout the festive season.

The dark ground of these picturesque floral pieces is ideal for updating homes for a cosy new season while retaining some of the joys of gardens bursting with colourful spring flowers.