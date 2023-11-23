As a homes editor, these are the genuine home appliance discounts I think are worth buying

There's no denying that Black Friday deals can feel somewhat overwhelming and sometimes not much of a deal at all?! But don't let that put you off because there are some huge savings out there, it's just about knowing where to look – our edit of the best Black Friday home appliance deals is a good place to start.

As a home and lifestyle editor, I spend a lot of time looking at home appliances, reviewing products and generally filtering through the newest home accessories on the market. As a result of my day job, I have a better understanding of when something is the real deal or not.

For instance, I can say with complete confidence that The White Company Black Friday deals are worth shopping for because the original prices stated are present and correct.

These are the items I have had my eye on and will now be adding to my cart, each one I recommend as a genuinely good discount on highly sought-after homewares...

Best Black Friday home appliance deals to shop now

Tefal Easy Fry Classic 2in1 Air Fryer and Grill, was £99.99 , now £49 at Amazon Now is THE time to bag a deal on a best-selling air fryer. Of all the early Black Friday air fryer deals this model offers by far the best value for money. The RRP is £99.99, so a sub-£50 price tag is too good to miss. When our team tested it, they enjoyed the manual timer dial. It's reminiscent of a classic kitchen timer and easier to toggle than digital models. You can also go up to 200°C, and the preheat time was impressively low given the generous 4.2-litre capacity.

Avalla X-150 Dehumidifier, was £239.99 now £219.99, at Amazon We have been watching the best Black Friday dehumidifier deals to see what's on offer. Because we know everything you need to know before buying a dehumidifier we can say with absolute authority that this is a genuine discount on a highly-rated home appliance. It's not the biggest price drop, so it could possibly be more tomorrow on actual Black Friday but we say it's worth buying the best for less, rather than buying a lesser model because it's cheaper.

Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer was £199 now £159.99 at Lakeland As voted by us as the best heated clothes airer overall this Lakeland best-seller now has £40 off. I have decided to upgrade my system for drying clothes indoors to utilise the savings to run a heated clothes airer instead. Several members of the w&h team also have this model, so I am confident that it's a resounding winner and worth spending the money on.

Sage Bambino Coffee Machine, was £329.95 now £229 at Very I have wanted a Sage coffee machine for years, but have been holding out because a) they are expensive and b) I have been waiting to see if any brand knocked them off the top spot of being the best coffee machine. But right now Sage is still top so it's time to take the plunge and buy..but do with with the best discount on the market. This model is small but mighty, with Sage's famous 9-bar extraction method and 'ThermoJet' heating system that deliver barista-style coffee in the comfort of your own home

Sherpa Electric Heated Throw, was £89.99 now £53.99 at Lakeland Another highly practical buy for the winter ahead is one of the best electric blankets to heat myself rather than my whole home, in an attempt to keep energy bills down. This grey Sherpa design is my blanket of choice because it looks like a regular throw, so it's almost undetectable as a heating aid when thrown over the sofa. I was always hesitant about how much it costs to run an electric blanket but it turns out it's pennies, so it makes logical sense to stay warm for less with a heated throw this winter.

Google Nest 3rd Gen Wireless Heating & Hot Water Smart Thermostat, was £188.99 now £129 at Screwfix It's a good time to make smart home choices, i.e. control your heating and hot water remotely and be able to check energy usage at the opening of an app. The Nest thermostat currently has £59.99, a saving that can count towards the electrical installation.

What home appliances are worth buying in the Black Friday sales

Because more and more retailers now offer Black Friday sales it can be hard to judge what is worth buying. I would say that it's worth buying any of the most sought-after appliances and general best-sellers if they are on offer.

If the items in question are best-sellers (which we know from experience and behind-the-scenes intel) it means the discounts are genuine because the products would fly off the shelf even at all prices.

Any of the following are worth buying in the Black Friday sales...

And if it's an area of home appliances or accessories you know you need but are not entirely sure what to buy try cross-referencing the items on our buying guides to see if an item that we highly recommend is discounted.

For instance, whether you want one of the best induction pans or the best thin pillows consult our curated shopping edits to get a sense of what you want first so you can ascertain if the deals are worthwhile.

I'm well known among my peers for saying "It's only a good deal if you were planning to spend the money anyway" meaning if you would have bought the item at full price then you are benefitting a saving. I would steer clear of impulse buys and make use of the Black Friday discounts for the items on your shopping wish list that are now cheaper.