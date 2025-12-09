18 irresistible Christmas cushions to add festive cheer to your home this season
Looking to elevate your seasonal furnishings? These cushions are just the thing for introducing the holiday spirit to your home
Adding a festive feel to your home doesn't always have to be a big transformation; sometimes, a Christmas candle or swapping of throw pillows can be all you need to deck the halls and get into the holiday spirit.
It's all too easy to get overwhelmed with finding the best Christmas decorating ideas and buying low-quality decorations to fill space. However, when it comes to filling your home with festive cheer, going for pieces that you'll love for years to come, like some of the best Christmas bedding, is the only way to master seasonal decor.
Aside from bedding, throw cushions and decorative pillows are a sure-fire way of injecting some merriness into your space and making your home even cosier.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.