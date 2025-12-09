18 irresistible Christmas cushions to add festive cheer to your home this season

Adding a festive feel to your home doesn't always have to be a big transformation; sometimes, a Christmas candle or swapping of throw pillows can be all you need to deck the halls and get into the holiday spirit.

It's all too easy to get overwhelmed with finding the best Christmas decorating ideas and buying low-quality decorations to fill space. However, when it comes to filling your home with festive cheer, going for pieces that you'll love for years to come, like some of the best Christmas bedding, is the only way to master seasonal decor.

Aside from bedding, throw cushions and decorative pillows are a sure-fire way of injecting some merriness into your space and making your home even cosier.