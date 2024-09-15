I tried Uniqlo's entire activewear range - here's why it could be the Lululemon alternative you're looking for

Looking for a new pair of workout leggings that will be comfortable and supportive enough for any workout but won't breach the budget? Let me introduce you to the Uniqlo activewear range with Airism technology.

Trialling a new activewear brand is always a risk - will it be supportive enough? Sweat-wicking? Look as good on the body as in the store? Unlike many other clothing items, you can't really see how workout leggings, tops and running shorts are going to fair up until you're sweating in them - and by that point, it's too late to return them if they're not up to scratch.

I'm a big fan of Lululemon and Sweaty Betty activewear. I also own my fair share of leggings from Gymshark, Adidas, Nike, and New Balance. But could there be a new contender to add to the mix? I spent two weeks exclusively working out in Uniqlo's activewear range to find out.

Uniqlo activewear review

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch AIRism Leggings

UNIQLO Ultra Stretch AIRism Leggings (With Pockets) for £24.90

Available in six colourways, including the neutral black pair I tried, these leggings make for the perfect pair for indoor or outdoor workouts this year. Just add a pair of running shoes and you're ready to go.

I have never been so quick to recommend a pair of leggings to my friends. After wearing the Uniqlo Ultra Stretch AIRism Leggings on three runs, through two gym sessions, and on a casual walk (with a wash in between, of course), I can comfortably say they cover all the bases when it comes to comfort, compression, and versatility.

The compressive fit was the first thing I noticed after putting them on. These aren't the perfect pair for a gentle yoga session - the Lululemon Align leggings do have them beat here - but they are suitable for anything a little more dynamic. Compression will depend on sizing but I opted for my regular size and found they offered a light layer of support, helping me feel secure in my workouts and supported with a high-waist band and firm stitching down the sides. While many workout leggings have a drawstring in the waistband, which I've found useful in the past for finding the right fit, these didn't need one.

Length-wise, I reckon these leggings would work for anyone between 5'5 and 6'0 (as I am). As a taller woman, I'm used to leggings that just about reach the bottom of my calf - these grazed my ankle, which is all I can ask for in standard sizing. For those smaller, these leggings will come to full-length, making them an excellent choice for wetter and cooler autumn conditions in the next few weeks.

There's a pocket on either side of the leg - one more than on the Sweaty Betty Power leggings, our top choice for the best workout leggings with pockets - to store your phone and other must-have items. Thanks to the leggings' compressive fit, I found they were secure even during runs and HIIT workouts. For those who primarily work out at the gym, I'd say it's a must-have feature to avoid putting your phone down on the dirty floor or sweaty benches.

As noted, the leggings come in a variety of colourways. I would suggest going for a darker shade if you're planning on sweating a fair amount as I found that sweat came through through the material pretty quickly. For me, this was almost unnoticeable until I looked up close as I opted for the black colourway but it's something to bear in mind if you're going for a lighter colour.

While some workout leggings can stay damp hours after a workout, meaning you have to go straight home after a session and throw them in the wash, I found the Uniqlo Ultra Stretch AIRism Leggings dried very quickly after my visit to the gym - and after washing them - thanks to the breathable material that characterises the Airism range. If I had to go straight to brunch or work after exercising, these would be my leggings of choice.

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch AIRism Active Shorts

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch AIRism Active Shorts for £19.90

Available in eight colourways, from neutral cream to a leafy green, these shorts are a great staple piece for a year-round workout wardrobe. Wear them on their own for indoor workouts or pair with your favourite running shorts for an extra layer in cooler temperatures.

Though the weather may be turning and shorts season is drifting away, I like to keep a pair of biker-style workout shorts on hand for indoor workouts at the gym (where the heating is inevitably on too high) and as an additional layer to wear under my looser shorts when out on a run.

The Uniqlo Ultra Stretch AIRism Active Shorts are very similar to the leggings - shorter, but not too short. At just over seven inches on the inseam, they came down to my mid-thigh, making them long enough to feel covered and supported, without being so long they touched my kneecaps and made my legs a funny shape with the compressive fit. As I am taller than average though, they will be longer on those shorter.

The pockets are a big plus in these shorts, given that it's rare to see biker-style workout shorts with one pocket on either side of the leg. I would have liked to also see a smaller pocket in the waistband of the leggings and the shorts though, as I find this useful for smaller essentials like keys and cards.

Much like the leggings, the Ultra Stretch AIRism Active Shorts have a high-waisted fit with a flattering waistband that supports and compresses (without being uncomfortable) during any workout. The material around the waistband didn't seem to be as thick as on the leggings for some reason though, so you will see a knicker line if you don't wear a thong. There is a risk of camel toe too, as the shorts - unlike the leggings - have a seam construction at the front.

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch AIRism T-Shirt

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch AIRism T-Shirt for £19.90

Never underestimate the usefulness of an extra workout top. This one by UNIQLO can go from office to gym (and vice versa, if you really had to) and is available in several colourways to suit your outfit and style. It comes in a cropped version too.

The Uniqlo Airism t-shirt has gone viral in recent years for being one of the best white t-shirts for casual wear. So, it should be no surprise that the Uniqlo activewear version of the top is equally as well reviewed.

It's a basic top, one that I found worked well for running and gym workouts, but also yoga and Pilates classes, which I did two of while wearing this top. As I was wearing this during one of the warmer weeks this year, I can confidently say it fairs well in sweaty conditions and as a lighter layer. And while the sweat did show through after my runs and workouts - even in the black colourway - only a very close eye would be able to see it, which is very impressive for a workout top.

Like all Airism t-shirts, this one feels lightweight and thin against the skin, making it a perfect layer to wear underneath a sweater or jacket this autumn. However, my durable (read high-support) sports bra was noticeable underneath, which was a little off-putting but the compressive, slightly tighter fit was responsible for this. Next time, I'd size up for a more comfortable fit. For an even looser fit, perhaps for yoga or Pilates, I'd suggest the AIRism Seamless V Neck Longline T-Shirt.

I would also say this top could be worn casually as well - between the gym and home or even through the day, if you like a closer-fit top for casual wear. There's nothing about it that necessarily screams 'for exercise only', making it another versatile piece in any workout wardrobe.

UNIQLO Ultra Stretch AIRism Full-Zip Jacket

UNIQLO Ultra Stretch AIRism Full-Zip Jacket at £29.90

At just under £30, this is the budget-friendly alternative to the Lululemon Define jacket. A great addition to any workout wardrobe as a throw-on layer for getting to and from the gym. Available in three darker colourways and blush pink (as pictured).

If you've been eyeing up the Define jacket from Lululemon but the price tag is a little beyond your budget, you'll love the UNIQLO Ultra Stretch AIRism Full-Zip Jacket. Side by side, they look (and feel) very similar.

I've seen many Lululemon alternatives for this jacket in recent years as brands like H&M, Gymshark and MyProtein, jump on the bandwagon for hip and waist-defining style. At more than half the price though, this is the best alternative of the lot.

The UNIQLO Ultra Stretch AIRism Full-Zip Jacket has the same compressive feel as other pieces in the range, with a long body that reaches the hips, long-sleeves with thumb holes for keeping the sleeves in place, and a lightweight feel that makes it a great throw-on layer as the temperature cools.

Two pockets with zips can store valuables like your phone, however, you'll need to keep your jacket zipped up to stop these swinging around when you're on the move though as the jacket has limited structural support when unzipped. After a few times wearing it, I just stuck to putting my keys and card in the pocket of my jacket and put my phone in the leggings or shorts pocket for more security and flexibility in my outdoor workout.

As the jacket is designed to accentuate the hips and waist, the fit is designed to be tighter than other workout jackets and throw-on pieces so size up if you want an option with a little more breathing room.

I sized up in the top as it was the cropped version and kept my regular size in the shorts and leggings. (Image credit: Future)

What is UNIQLO Airism?

Per the brand's own definition, Airism is "comfort conditioning technology", which means the material is made from thin fibres that absorb and disperse water vapour on the body. Essentially, it's great for wicking away sweat and keeping you cool in warm conditions - or during a sweaty workout.

It's also a quick-drying material, so you can trust that you'll leave the gym looking fresh - even if you don't feel it.

What is the difference between Heattech and Airism?

If you've been browsing the UNIQLO website, you may have seen the brand's other temperature-regulating range: Heattech. This range is designed to do the opposite of Airism by keeping you warm in the winter.

With autumn on the way, Heattech may be the collection to be thinking about if you're planning to slip on your walking shoes and get outdoors.

UNIQLO vs Lululemon

UNIQLO and Lululemon are very different brands so it's tough to draw a comparison - unlike the Sweaty Betty vs Lululemon debate. While UNIQLO caters for just about every area of life from office wear to pyjamas, Lululemon is a specialist in activewear (even going so far as to sponsor the Canadian team during the Olympics and Paralympics in recent years) and more casual wear.

However, some points of comparison can be drawn specifically looking at the Lululemon and UNIQLO activewear.